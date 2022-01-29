Double dream Lapadula, Qatar with Peru and Serie A: Venice tries | First page

A fight night, on each balloon. With the final joy for the victory of his Peru over Colombia and a dream, the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is becoming more and more real. Gianluca Lapadula he experienced strong emotions in the challenge, which began as a starter, with his own blanquirroja against the various Ospina, Cuadrado, James Rodríguez and Falcao. Especially Falcao, since in a plane crash with el Tigre, the Turin striker suffered a blow to the face that caused him to lose a lot of nosebleeds and forced him, in the second half, to take the field without his classic protective mask.

OUTGOING TOP scorer – Yesterday was there Lapadula’s first game as a starter after almost two months: the last match that started from the first minute was on December 10, against Ternana. A 2-0 for Benevento with a brace from the bomber of the two worlds, who since then, thanks to the postponements for Covid and the break with the club, he never took the field in the league again, with just 19 minutes collected in the Italian Cup. The curiosity is that Lapa is still the Serie B top scorer, with his ten goals (plus four assists), scored in just 15 appearances. But the future seems far from the Vigorito.

TRY US VENICE – A few hours after the resumption of the championship, in full transfer in January, the coach Fabio Caserta in fact announced at a press conference that “Lapadula no longer wants to play for Benevento“A statement contested by the striker’s lawyers, which does not change much, however, in substance: the striker wants to leave Serie B, he has had polls from various clubs in Italy and abroad but in these hours he is the Venice the team that is insisting on it. Continuous contacts between the parties, despite Lapadula is on the other side of the world, to try to find an agreement: in addition to the World Cup dream, in his 2022 Gianluca also wants to realize that of returning to Serie A.