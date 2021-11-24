double Dzeko, qualification for the round of 16 reached- Corriere.it

from Monica Colombo

Real beat Sheriff 3-0, thus the Nerazzurri’s passage through the turn has become arithmetic: a historic feat after ten years

After exactly one month of abstinence, Edin Dzeko takes the stage signing the double that drags Inter, after ten years, to the knockout stages of the Champions League. A feat in its own way historical, since it had not even been hit by the sacred monsters of the bench clike Luciano Spalletti and Antonio Conte. Lymph for the club’s coffers and for the appeal of the company, engaged in recent weeks in talks for contract renewals. For his part, the Bosnian striker with the two goals reaches the round figure of 50 goals scored globally in the cups.

To get the qualification, according to Beppe Marotta the first goal of the season to be seized, Simone Inzaghi confirms Ranocchia as vice-De Vrij, after the convincing test with Napoli and relies on the proven pair Dzeko-Lautaro in attack. In particular, he trusts in the desire for revenge from Toro who has not scored in the Champions League for over a year: November 3, 2020 at Real Madrid.

The start of the study, certainly not seasoned with the rhythms that Inzaghi’s boys had held on Sunday in the big league match: the only exception was the failed goal ball from the heart of the area by Barella in the 12th minute. On the other hand, De Zerbi’s team, drawn with a balanced 4-3-2-1, last in the group and more focused on the championship fight in the Ukrainian league, is limited to providing chills on the counterattack with the Brazilian Fernando.

In the middle of the fraction the Nerazzurri wake up, press the accelerator and build five chances in six minutes and score a goal disallowed for offside: first Lautaro seeks glory in the 22nd minute but the attempt is blocked first by Dodo and then by Maycon. On the developments of the corner Frog with the header sends out. Subsequently, Perisic’s goal was canceled in the 24th minute by Darmian’s offside. Finally Dzeko to be hypnotized on two occasions by Trubin. The squandering before the interval does not end here because, apart from a foray by Fernando who strokes the crossbar at half an hour, Inter throws another chance to the winds with Lautaro, stopped by the Ukrainian goalkeeper.

When the people in the stands start roaring, the anxiety among the players rises and Simone Inzaghi’s nervousness is evident, Lautaro scores. Too bad that the referee cancels for a previous push of the Argentine to Matviyenko. The specter of yet another goalless draw, a potential prologue to a nightmare group final at the Bernabeu, begins to hover over the San Siro. Until after an hour of play he, Dzeko, thinks about it, from the heroic image returned by the plaster on the seven stitches, to score by pushing in the net the rejection of Vitao on the attempt of Darmian. Once the game is split, Inter plays with ease and taking advantage of the verve of Perisic, the undisputed ruler of the left wing, Dzeko doubles the lead in the 67th minute directing the Croatian’s invitation to the net.

Disappointing the performance of Shakthar, whose game is shown to be distantly related to that presented by the teams of De Zerbi in the Italian championship: the pole of Dodo before the end of the only surge of pride. Within four days, Inter entered the championship fight, reducing the gap from the leaders to four points and taking the pass to sit in the living room of the best sixteen European teams. Not bad, mister Inzaghi.