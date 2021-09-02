Double fault: review of the thriller with Guy Pearce

CINEMATOGRAPHE JUDGMENT VOTE THE FILM NOW! Rate: 1 Rate: 2 Rate: 3 Rate: 4 Rate: 5 Submit vote!

Double blame (original title Spinning Man) by Simon Kaijer uses the faces of Guy Pearce and Pierce Brosnan, without ever taking full advantage of their talent. The two actors remain binding on a soporific and at times confusing tale. Double blame it is in fact a thriller without bite that looks half-dormant to other genre films. The direction clings with all its strength to its protagonists and their talent, but this is not enough to plug the gaps in a simple and not very dynamic screenplay. It is in fact here that the story stumbles, in retracing the same actions, the characters turn in circles, as if stuck in a time loop. The feeling is that of reviewing the same scene over and over again, until you reach a blown-out conclusion with no climax.

Suspense, adrenaline, curiosity. These are just some of the stimuli that a thriller should lead to. Double blame bypasses them all, flattening story and two-dimensional figures and stereotyped.

Double blame: the film based on the novel of the same name by George Harrar

Based on the novel of the same name by George Harrar, Double blame sees the university professor Evan Birch (Guy Pearce) investigated for the disappearance of a young student, Joice Bonner. Birch is a family man and a respected academic, but has had extramarital affairs in the past that have undermined the trust of his wife Ellen (Minnie Driver). The man is the prime suspect by the police, and Detective Robert Malloy (Pierce Brosnan) will follow him to the end.

A missing girl, a suspect, a detective and a mystery. These are the foundations of a classic detective story, and Simon Kaijer is fully aware of this. What is intriguing is that small connection between Double blame And Memento. The trait d’union is Guy Pearce who, like in Christopher Nolan’s film, seems to have memory problems. Not a small aspect, which the creators will surely have thought of, but which creates a funny and almost self-quoting parallelism (for Pearce). Closed this little parenthesis, the film has not much more to tell. He gets lost in the maze of Birch’s extramarital life, in the drives and in that truth that has been created around him. And it is really true that Double blame speaks, the subjective truth of each and those situations that we create daily in our mind; the problem is when they become real. This is what happens to the professor, constantly questioned by his wife and the authorities, and ultimately by himself.

Philosophy and detective story, how to find the assemblage point?

In thrillers of this genre the protagonist is always questioned, just think of the series The Undoing – The Untold Truths with Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman. The two products share not a few similarities, although Susanne Bier’s series has better centered the potential of the story from which it is taken. Double blame it also seems to be didactic, in his representation of the philosophy and the “mission” of the philosopher, reaching as far as the relationship with the police. Brosnan claims that philosophers and detectives are alike, both looking for evidence. This is a way to try to raise the intellectual bar of the film, unfortunately without success; what the first season of True Detective with Matthew McConaughey she managed to do.

Cinema is like a cocktail, we look for the right ingredients and we dose them meticulously until we get the right balance. And perhaps this is it the biggest problem of Double blame, the right balance of the various parts that compose it. Brosnan, for example, is relegated to four bars and a sardonic laugh. In short, Simon Kaijer does not believe it enough and creates a feeble, almost bored thriller.