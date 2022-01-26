Between non-repayable contributions made available from Sostegni ter decree and those of the Sostegni bis, implemented with the implementing provision of Ministry of Economic Development, there is one sector in particular that will have a double help by the state. It is also one of the compartments most affected by the restrictions and intermittent closures, which have now been going on for two years (albeit intermittently).

The beneficiaries of these double aids are part of the sector of catering, of the organization events And wedding. The two non-repayable loans will be disbursed on the basis of requirements different, even categorization with ATECO code.

Why is there a kind of double help for these categories? The whole context of the last two years must be taken into account. On the one hand there are the closures, on the other the limitations on capacity and in between the increase in expenses for the bills.

Double grants: here is who can request them

The Sostegni ter decree it was approved by the council of ministers on January 21, but has not yet been published in the official gazette. Consequently, reference must be made to what is written in the draft of the provision. To provide aid for the economic activities particularly affected by the epidemiological emergency it is article 3, which goes to intervene on non-repayable contributions provided for by the Sostegni bis decree, and for which the Ministry of Economic Development had drawn up the implementing provision.

According to the draft of the Sostegni ter decree, other beneficiaries are added to the aid, covered with an allocation of 40 million euros. Beneficiaries must meet certain requirements, including being classified with one of the following ATECO codes:

ATECO CODE ACTIVITIES 96.09.05 Organization of parties and ceremonies 56.10 Restaurants and mobile catering businesses 56.21 Provision of prepared meals (event catering) 56.30 Bars and other similar establishments without a kitchen 93.11.2 Management of swimming pools

The others requirements, to have cumulatively, are:

decrease in turnover of at least 40% between 2021 and 2019;

worsening of the economic result for the year between 2021 and 2019 according to the percentage identified by the MEF decree, i.e. 30%.

Non-repayable grants: the requirements of the Ministry of Economic Development

Canteens, catering And collective catering services they are the beneficiaries of the non-repayable contributions provided for by the Sostegni bis decree. To become operational, the law needed the implementing decree of the Ministry of Economic Development, signed at the beginning of January 2022. The maximum amount foreseen is 10,000 euros per company.

THE requirements identified by the Mise are:

reduction in 2020 turnover of at least 15% compared to 2019 turnover;

must carry out catering services defined by a contract with a client, public or private, for the non-occasional catering of a delimited and defined community, such as for example catering for schools, offices, universities, barracks, hospitals, welfare, social health facilities and detention.

There are still no instructions for submitting an application: the ad hoc provision of the Revenue Agency is awaited. We repeat, however, that it is necessary to wait for the publication of the Sostegni ter decree to know with certainty how these aids will be structured.