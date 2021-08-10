Double Impact – Final revenge, psychoanalysis and kicks | Cinema

For more specials like this, subscribe to BadTaste +

Thirty years after its release – which are celebrated today: best wishes! -, Double Impact – Final Revenge it is still one of the best films with Jean-Claude Van Damme ever released. In the specific case of Sheldon Lettich’s film, the correct wording would be “film by Jean-Claude Van Damme”, not just “with”: like the predecessor Lionheart – Winning bet it was co-written by Lettich and Van Damme himself, albeit with the more or less accredited help of other professionals. It is not a small detail: in addition to being a great martial arts film and a good Western thriller built after the model of those in Hong Kong that inspired it, Double Impact – Final Revenge it is also a kind of psychoanalytic session of its author. It is a way for Van Damme to put on the screen a decisive moment of his career and to be able to confront it: after having exploded as a great martial artist on loan to the cinema and having climbed the ranking of preferences with the various Bloodsport And Kickboxer, JCVD ​​wanted to be able to start being an actor, and to be appreciated also for his acting skills and not just athletic ones. To do this he wrote a story inspired by Dumas, David Cronenberg and an old arcade cabinet, to say that sometimes the best solution is not necessarily the easiest one.

Double Impact – Final Revenge it is so inspired by Dumas, and in particular by his own The brothers ran, which initially should have been entitled The Corsican Brothers, as Sheldon Lettich recounted a few years ago. Lettich at the time had already made a name for himself in the action-and-surroundings, aided by his experience as a former military man, writing not only the aforementioned Bloodsport, but also Rambo III together with Stallone; was chosen by the Cannon of Menahem Golan to write and direct the adaptation of Dumas’s novel, and it was he who proposed to involve Van Damme and entrust him with the double role of the two twin brothers protagonists, separated at birth by an infamous destiny and found themselves twenty-five years old later in the name of a common revenge.

Golan, who also understands this cinema, said no, and gave up on the project: according to Lettich, his precise answer was “Jean-Claude can’t do even one character, let alone two”. The rights were bought by another big name of the time, Moshe Diamant, who enthusiastically accepted JCVD’s presence and put it to work with Lettich to fix the pre-existing script. And here we come to the moment when the story of the film and Van Damme’s personal story intertwine, in so many different ways.

First of all, Van Damme was a great friend and a great admirer of Bolo Yeung, who had made himself noticed for the first time in The 3 of the dragon operation and that he had already done his shoulder in Bloodsport. He therefore wanted to involve him at all costs and entrust him with the role of the villain (or rather the main henchman of the villain, who however is a class criminal and never gets his hands dirty), and therefore wrote a story set in Hong Kong despite the protagonists were two English brothers with a French accent. The change of setting compared to the novel also allowed Van Damme and Lettich to draw heavily from the cinema of cops and criminals of that country, and to write what is a very simple story but full of details, useful scenes to create atmosphere and immersion. , and even deviations in unpredictable stylistic directions (and, it must be said, not always very successful).

This is because in writing Double Impact Van Damme had only one thing on his mind, which he himself described at the time as follows: “To build an empire you need more than just muscles”. Not only that: “I’m changing my image for Double Impact: I will play twins. One is violent and the other is not, and in this way the public will be able to appreciate the contrast between the two and the depth of my work ”. Van Damme always says he saw Jeremy Irons’ performance in Inseparable by Cronenberg and to have decided that the dual role was the best way to show people that he is not just a touch of flesh with the strength of a rhino and the agility of a dancer, but a well-rounded actor. “If I keep only making martial arts movies people will get fed up with me. If I want a long acting career I have to break away from more physical roles ”.

The result of this aspiration is that Lettich and Van Damme’s script, and in particular the way the two protagonists are characterized, resembles a psychoanalytic session for the same protagonist, who sits down on the couch and begins to explain how he feels. torn between the desire to continue to be an athlete, to be violent and unpredictable and acrobatic and male, and to try to express feelings, to interpret roles for which dialogues and register changes and mother scenes are foreseen that do not involve kicks steering wheels. Chad, the good Van Damme, is presented to us as a kind of Indiana Jones meets the most inappropriate personal trainer in history: he is a karateka but also a yoga instructor who entertains a large audience of handsome girls by showing them how flexible he is and how hard he is. her lower back, stroking and winking. Alex, the bad Van Damme, has his hair pulled back with the gel, the cigar perpetually in his mouth and the expression that Van Damme had accustomed us to so far. They represent quite clearly what JCVD ​​saw as his past and future (so much so that Alex lives in the past, that is, in Hong Kong, where their family was exterminated by the Triad), and it is no coincidence that Chad is left with brighter jokes and longer sentences, while Alex spends his time grunting and uttering monosyllables or insults.

Looking back Double Impact it must be admitted that the gamble worked, also thanks to a great job of staging and editing that even without CGI and with very little use of stunt manages to double the figure of Van Damme for the whole film without ever revealing the trick and ruining magic (Lettich explains how they did it here). In hindsight, the film suffers from a bit of naivety, especially with regard to how the most important plot points are managed – it is so absurd that it becomes exceptional, for example, the way in which Frank, the putative father of Chad is interpreted. by Geoffrey Lewis, reveals that he is not his uncle and that his parents were killed by the Hong Kong mob 25 years earlier. But in the face of what could have been a very simple and linear story and built entirely on the relationship between the two halves of Van Damme, Double Impact it never forgets that it is also and above all an action film.

It is the most important thing and the reason why it is still a masterpiece today: Van Damme’s career continued for a long time despite martial arts, some of his more recent works such as JCVD they removed all doubts about his talent, and to see him again today Double Impact it makes you want to walk into the screen every now and then and hug Alex and Chad and tell them “of course you’re good!”. The reason this is not done is that ten minutes rarely go by without something exploding, be it bullets, bombs or luxury Mercedes in the middle of the sea. With all due respect to Van Damme’s high aspirations, but it’s when he starts kicking and slapping that he becomes the best, or one of the best. AND Double Impact it’s one of the best things done by one of the best: what are you waiting for to (re) watch it?

Double Impact – Final Vendetta was released in theaters on August 9, 1991