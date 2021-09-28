double joy for the Hollywood couple

Already parents of little Wyatt Elizabeth, the two lovers are expecting a pair of twins: “Ashton dreams of two boys or a boy and a girl”, says a source of “Life & Style Magazine”.

Wonderful news for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, one of the most beautiful and united couples in Hollywood. The two stars announced Kunis’ second pregnancy just a few weeks ago, and here comes a juicy detail: they will have twins, as announced in preview by “Life & Style Magazine”. “Sthey are both so happy“said a source close to the couple”and they love the idea of ​​giving Wyatt two little siblings. Ashton would like to have two boys, or a boy and a girl“.

For Mila Kunis it will be the second birth

Wyatt Elizabeth is the first daughter of Kutcher and Kunis, born on 1 October 2014. The 38-year-old American star, former husband of Demi Moore, and the beautiful actress of Ukrainian origin (Mila will turn 33 on 14 August) have been united since 2012 even if, curiously, their friendship was born long before, on the set of the TV series “That ’70s Show”.

The news of the arrival of twins would have sparked the enthusiasm of Ashton, already rushed to buy a double set for babies (including baseball caps of the Los Angeles Dodgers, of which he is a great fan). The happy announcement was not a real surprise, since the twin parts are in the DNA of the Kutcher family: the actor of “Two and a Half Men” and “Jobs” – currently active in the TV series “The Ranch” – in fact has a twin named Michael. Meanwhile, from her Instagram profile, there are very tender photos of the couple with little Wyatt and tummy in plain sight.

