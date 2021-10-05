News

Double made in Como with Bianchi and Belluschi

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Double made in Como with Bianchi and Belluschi

Ilaria Bianchi in the race

Double shot made in Como
with Bianchi and Belluschi

Great performance of Como in Lonate Pozzolo

They made a lot of successes. Ilaria Bianchi and Michele Belluschi dominated the “CardaCrucca” road race of 15.5 kilometers.

The two from Como also pocketed the flying finish line memorial Patrizio Bogni, located after the first mile and managed to contain the onslaught of a swarm of hornets. “In reality one caught me a couple of times – confesses Ilaria Bianchi – but luckily nothing happened”.

Loading...
Advertisements

250 (quota number for the pandemic) showed up at the departure from Lonate Pozzolo for the race, organized by the Cardatletica di Cardano al Campo. The competition is unique in the racing scene for the scenery it crosses: the old landing strips of German aircraft, dating back to the Second World War and the nature of the Ticino Park.

Bianchi and Belluschi did not have time to admire the view and they dedicated themselves, from the first kilometers, to dictating the pace. Both were already in command after 1,600 meters when they passed under the flying finish line banner. Belluschi has increased the margin of advantage over his pursuers, up to bring it to the two minutes of the final classification.

The Figinese stopped the clock on a time of 53’21 “with Matteo Borgnolo from Varese who pocketed the place of honor in 55’20”. Off the podium (fourth) the Oltronese (Azzurra Garbagnate jacket) Stefano Tettamanti in 58’47 “, preceded for the bronze by the Milanese Giulio Palummieri (57’25”). The route was not uphill, but Ilaria Bianchi managed to establish herself.

Even the Olgiate in a clear way: 1.05’19 “his time against 1.07’42” of the second, the Milanese Stefania Pulici.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Other articles

Most read articles

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
920
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
847
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
799
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
796
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
786
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
786
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
771
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top