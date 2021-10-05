Double made in Como with Bianchi and Belluschi

Double shot made in Como

with Bianchi and Belluschi Great performance of Como in Lonate Pozzolo

They made a lot of successes. Ilaria Bianchi and Michele Belluschi dominated the “CardaCrucca” road race of 15.5 kilometers.

The two from Como also pocketed the flying finish line memorial Patrizio Bogni, located after the first mile and managed to contain the onslaught of a swarm of hornets. “In reality one caught me a couple of times – confesses Ilaria Bianchi – but luckily nothing happened”.

250 (quota number for the pandemic) showed up at the departure from Lonate Pozzolo for the race, organized by the Cardatletica di Cardano al Campo. The competition is unique in the racing scene for the scenery it crosses: the old landing strips of German aircraft, dating back to the Second World War and the nature of the Ticino Park.

Bianchi and Belluschi did not have time to admire the view and they dedicated themselves, from the first kilometers, to dictating the pace. Both were already in command after 1,600 meters when they passed under the flying finish line banner. Belluschi has increased the margin of advantage over his pursuers, up to bring it to the two minutes of the final classification.

The Figinese stopped the clock on a time of 53’21 “with Matteo Borgnolo from Varese who pocketed the place of honor in 55’20”. Off the podium (fourth) the Oltronese (Azzurra Garbagnate jacket) Stefano Tettamanti in 58’47 “, preceded for the bronze by the Milanese Giulio Palummieri (57’25”). The route was not uphill, but Ilaria Bianchi managed to establish herself.

Even the Olgiate in a clear way: 1.05’19 “his time against 1.07’42” of the second, the Milanese Stefania Pulici.

