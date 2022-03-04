Double mourning in Sonora Ponceña – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

Yesterday, Papo Lucca’s son and one of the musicians who spent the longest time with the orchestra passed away.





The bongocero Angel Luis Hernández, known as Angelito, died of cancer at the age of 64. Photo: Taken from Facebook

La Sonora Ponceña is in mourning twice.

Yesterday, one of Papo Lucca’s sons, pianist and director of the legendary orchestra, and one of the musicians who spent the longest time with La Ponceña, died.

Producer Richie Viera posted two separate messages on his Facebook account notifying of these deaths.

Omar Lucca Declet passed away suddenly on his 44th birthday.

“Yesterday, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Omar Lucca Duclet passed away at the age of 44 and who is the son of Papo Lucca, founder, director, arranger and pianist of the Sonora Ponceña. Precisely Omar Lucca celebrated his 44th birthday at the yesterday when he died suddenly of a heart attack. He was in charge as general manager of the record company Pianissimo Records that edited the productions of Sonora Ponceña, “Viera published.





Omar Lucca Declet died of a heart attack on his 44th birthday. Photo: Taken from Facebook

The bongocero Ángel Luis Hernández, known as Angelito, died of cancer at the age of 64. He arrived in Sonora in the seventies.

“Angelito worked for many years as a bongo player for the Sonora Ponceña de Papo Lucca. His musical legacy remains for posterity in his magnificent playing of the bongo and especially the solos he recorded for different songs, including “Timbalero” and “Hasta Que Te Rompa El Cuero”. Other songs like “Canción”, “Te Vas de Mi”, “Sola Vaya”, “No Bebo Más”, “El Soñador”, “Jubileo 30”, “Fire in 23”, “Never You will be Mia” and many more,” wrote Viera, a friend of Papo Lucca and the members of the orchestra.

“In 2019 Angelito was diagnosed with kidney cancer and his health was getting worse day by day, until they received the news of general metastasis,” the publication adds.

Also read: Singer Mannix Martinez dies

This is the second son of Papo Lucca to die in less than two years. In April 2020, his eldest son, Enrique Lucca III, known as Papo Junior, passed away at the age of 49. He suffered from diabetes. He was also linked to music as a sound engineer.

La Sonora Ponceña was also in mourning last December with the death of Mannix Martínez, who was one of the main singers of the orchestra for many years.