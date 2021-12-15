double offer from Juventus to seduce PSG

Juventus wants to immediately hand Icardi to Massimiliano Allegri: two ways to convince PSG and the Argentine striker

In this first part of the season, one of the main problems that emerged in Massimiliano’s new course Merry in black and white there is a lack of goals: striker sought in Turin.

As told on these pages in recent weeks, Juventus’ great dream for the attack remains Dusan Vlahovic. The chances of getting to the jewel of the Fiorentina in January they are practically nil, which is why the Turin management would be thinking of a ‘bridge’ solution to end the season in the best possible way. In this sense, the name of Mauro is making a comeback in Turin Icardi.



Juventus transfer market, Icardi in January: hypothesis on loan from PSG

Yesterday on Calciomercato.it we told you how the name of Mauro Icardi has returned to Juventus. Today important confirmations also arrive from ‘Tuttosport’, which reveals what the Bianconeri’s strategy would be to hand over the former captain of theInter to Maximilian Merry in January: the path of the 6-month loan with the right of redemption will be attempted, with the PSG which, however, would like to include the obligation to redeem.

Maurito is finding little space under the Eiffel Tower, with Mauricio Pochettino that out there really has an abundance of choices and stars. Furthermore, he talks about how the former Nerazzurri would not like Lionel’s genius Messi, which is why the Parisians would have gotten into the order of saying goodbye as early as January. The Argentine striker is back in A league would like and the Juventus would represent a great opportunity.

In addition to the loan route, then, it cannot be excluded that the Piedmontese club may try an alternative strategy. According to the Turin newspaper, in fact, the ‘card’ could be played Arthur: Brazilian likes Leonardo, which could thus strengthen the midfield available to Pochettino. In short, the answer to Juventus’ realization problems could come soon and it could be Mauro Icardi.