double penalty required by the Rossoneri

The major slow-motion episodes of last night’s derby, which ended with a 1-1 score between Milan and Inter.

It could not have been an intense match full of emotions also from the referee point of view. The Derby last night at the San Siro did not disappoint expectations even in this sense.

Just think that Mr. Daniele Duties already in the first half he had to whistle two penalties in favor of Inter. Very different episodes that, after all, did not generate specific controversies.

There slow motion of today’s newspapers is rather homogeneous in judgments. The first penalty awarded to the Nerazzurri leaves some slight doubts, but in the end it is not considered a possible mistake. Calhanoglu snatches the ball in the AC Milan area a Kessie: the two come into contact and Doveri sanctions the leg of the Ivorian who stands in the way as an obstacle to the Turkish race.

There remain some doubts about a possible push by the number 20 of Inter at the beginning of the action, but what matters is the impression from the field. Duties decides for the penalty and the VAR confirms his decision without being able to put his mouth to it.

Milan, double useless protest: hands not punishable in the Inter area

No discussion on the decision to grant the second penalty kick at Inter (later saved by Tatarusanu). Darmian takes the time to be lost Ballo-Touré, which hits him in full slide. Penalty sacrosanct and the color of the card is also right: yellow and not red, because the Milan full-back was intervening on the ball that was moved to the last by Darmian.

In the recovery Milan protested twice for arm interventions in the Inter penalty area. Before Calhanoglu then Correa they pushed back with their elbows a couple of crosspieces from the right wing. Vain protests: in both cases it was arms close to the body, without increasing the volume. From the Duties regulation he did very well not to assign any penalty.

The management of fouls and cards was also positive. The Roman referee let him play a lot and did not generate too many nervousness in the players on the pitch. Milan infuriated only by the interruption of the game decreed by the referee with Darmian on the ground, but by regulation the referee can do it, especially if it is a case of blows to the face or head.