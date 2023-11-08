Double Protection, Less Worry – L’Echo

Within the framework of World Contraception Day, on behalf of the Argentine Medical Association of Contraception (AMADA) we launched the #DoubleProtectionLesConcern campaign, which advocates combining condoms with another contraceptive method to prevent unwanted pregnancies and protect yourself from transmitted infections. Throws light on the importance. Sexual (STI).

I received news from your email Receive Newsletter

The campaign highlights the essence of dual protection, where condoms are combined with another contraceptive method of choice, whether short-term or long-term, with or without hormones. This combination not only prevents unplanned pregnancies, but also establishes an effective barrier against STIs.

The relevance of double protection is not limited to doubling the prevention of unwanted pregnancies; It goes even further, strengthening our defense against STIs. It promotes shared responsibility in our intimate relationships and reminds us that taking care of ourselves is an act of self-care and respect for others, no matter our age, status, or relationship.

Argentina offers a wide range of contraceptive methods that allows individual choice. Ranging from short-term options like injections, patches, pills, and vaginal rings, to long-term options like IUDs and implants, these methods can be combined with condoms to improve their effectiveness.

We cannot ignore the importance of preventing STIs, which include diseases like HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B and C, which can have lasting effects. The condom, as the protagonist in this strategy, stands as an essential defense against these infections.

The campaign, promoted through its Instagram platform @anticoncepcionymas, is an invitation to unite behind this essential cause of sexual health and well-being. It is essential to share your experiences, learnings and advice on social media using the hashtag #DoubleProtectionLessWorry to address the effectiveness of double protection in our personal circle. At home, with friends, and in the community, we can generate meaningful dialogue that drives positive change in our lives and society.

Prevention is a shared responsibility and we call on everyone to join the #DoubleProtectionLessWorry campaign and contribute to building a safer and healthier future for all.

Dual protection is not only a commitment to ourselves, but a firm step towards sexual health and trust in our relationships. Together, we can make change and make care and prevention a priority in our lives.

* Medical Specialist in Gynecology and Obstetrics (MN 114737), Vice President of the Argentine Medical Association of Contraception (AMADA).