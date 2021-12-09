Double recognition for Dwayne Johnson in “Jungle Cruise”

People’s Choice Awards

The action movie star was awarded Best Actor of 2021 and Best Comedian Awards for his performance as Frank in “Jungle Cruise.”

The 49-year-old was awarded Best Actor of 2021 and Best Comedian Awards for his performance as Frank in “Jungle Cruise.”

Other award-winning films also included “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, which received the statuette of Best Action Film of 2021, while the protagonist Simu Liu won the title of Best Actress in an action film. Halle Berry, after her directorial debut with “Bruised”, received the Icon Award for her contribution to the world of film and television.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live comedian and actor Kenan Thompson, the Santa Monica show also starred HER, who gave a tribute to Marvin Gaye, and Blake Shelton, who performed in “Come Back As a Country Boy,” before to accept the 2021 Best Country Artist award. Christina Aguilera, elected Music Icon Award, sang some of her greatest hits.

Wearing a fitted bodysuit and Batman-inspired sunglasses, Kim Kardashian accepted the Fashion Icon Award.

