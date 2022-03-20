Double Selectivity exam to study Medicine

The Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats.

The Ministry of Universities is evaluating the proposal that Medicine studentsin addition to passing the Baccalaureate Evaluation for University Access (EBAU), they are required to pass a specific exam to enter the Degree in which it is evaluated if the student has the qualities to practice the profession. In other words, it would not be a test of knowledge, but of aptitudes.

The requirement of this specific examination had already been requested by the Deans of the Spanish Medicine Faculties and the students of this branch of studies. It would be, if done, an examination similar to the one proposed by the government to access the Teaching Degree and the Master’s Degree in Teacher Trainingin which capacities such as communicative competence and critical reasoning are put to the test.

An exam that does not assess study knowledgebut takes into account capabilities of the person for a certain profession, the same thing that deans and medical students ask for theirs.

Now, according to sources from the Ministry of Universities to Medical Writing, the Government has begun to study this issue. In fact, it is reviewing it jointly with the Ministry of Healththe deans of Medicine, the students, the autonomous communities and with the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE).



Specific test to enter Medicine

Why do deans and medical students believe that it is important to perform a specific test? The president of the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM), Luciana Nechifor, considers “really interesting” to establish a specific test to enter the Degree. In his opinion, “access to this University degree should not assess only the knowledge of high schoolbut also the qualities of each person regarding that future profession”.

For his part, the president of the National Conference of Deans of Spanish Faculties of Medicine, Pablo Lararecently explained to this medium that this test is “timely” together with the EBAU (formerly known as Selectivity). Likewise, he also considered it “highly advisable” to establish a single calendar for the enrollment of students in the Degree of Medicine at the national level. That is, there is no different dates at the time of registration and that all regions have the same.