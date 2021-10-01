Double shot ‘, the follow-up to the cult starring Emma Stone

Available on Netflix, Zombieland – Double hitor, the second chapter of the 2009 cult, is a welcome return, but with less imagination and irreverence than might have been expected.

Zombieland – Double shot: the plot

Six years have passed since the world plunged into the most classic of zombie apocalypses. Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin) roam there among ruins and undead more and more evolved. Among them, the T-800 model (in honor of Terminator) will give a lot of trouble to a company already severely tested by misunderstandings and desires for freedom.

The age of the zombies

“You have a wide choice of zombie-themed entertainment. And we are happy that you have chosen us. “ It is Jesse Eisenberg himself, as he introduces us once again into his post-apocalyptic world, to highlight perhaps the only real problem of Zombieland – Double hit. When the first film directed by Ruben Fleischer it was released in theaters in 2009 and the genre was at the peak of its rebirth. Inevitable, therefore, that in the following years we would have witnessed its natural saturation, among increasingly less successful parodies (Warm Bodies) and seemingly endless epics (The Walking Dead). In just over a decade the figure of the zombie had been gutted (even literally) in all its nuances, invading every corner of pop culture, from movies to comics, from seriality to video games (The Last of Us). How then to tell, with originality and the right dose of cynicism, a story that we now knew by heart?

Team that wins …

The solution of Zombieland – Double hit it seems to be to ignore the question directly, as if all that water under the bridge had never passed and that world could still be faced with the same spirit of the origins. This is how, focusing on the dynamics of its always close-knit protagonists and their unpredictable and bizarre ways to continue to survive, the film continues its way. The result is a on the road programmat (ic) or that if it works from a comic point of view (the triangle between Columbus, Wichita and the new entry Madison of Zoey Deutch), however, lends itself to an often evident poverty of ideas and situations.

Sometimes they come back

Between white houses, deadly misunderstandings and imitations of Elvis, even the proverbial quotationism becomes less intelligent and original than the previous film and its biting socio-political allegory gives way to some stereotyped speck (the hippy community of Babylon) and nothing more . The lesson of George Romero who, with all the irreverent spirit of the case, even the first film was inspired by is long gone. Yet, if the premises are accepted, nerdy humor always equal to itself and a taste for the gore capable, yes, of never failing, even this Zombieland it may be able to entertain and amuse, giving a complete meaning to the operation.

On the other hand, if they did not return, what living dead would they be?

