double step for Sainz, Perez strict but fair, Kimi on unlimited leave

Two absolute protagonists but many sparring partners in the grand finale by night of the most hard-fought World Cup in history.

MAX VERSTAPPEN and LEWIS HAMILTON: VOTE 10 What alternatives do we have? Zero. Indeed, ten! The final verdict of Yas Marina has finally separated them, our report cards do not think about it at all. So ten ex-aequo to the two leading players of a World Cup during which precisely Max and Lewis literally outshone the competition: for better or for worse and with very rare exceptions. They ran, won, made people discuss and dream, according to the law of a duopoly that did not allow for exceptions. And the others, including Ferrari drivers? Extras!

SERGIO PEREZ: VOTE 9

“Hard Racing” but substantially correct by the Mexican who fully does his duty e redeems a season certainly below expectations in the space of three curves, illuminated only by the lucky victory in Baku, moreover inherited (guess what!) from Captain Max. VALTTERI BOTTAS (VOTE 4), never illuminated – he – by the spotlights of Yas Marina. In addition, the end of Valtteri’s dreams of glory: the wheel of the ex-Raikkonen Alfa Romeo awaits him.

NICHOLAS LATIFI: WITHOUT VOTE

Irrelevant for twenty-one out of twenty-two Grands Prix and for the first fifty-three of the fifty-eight laps of the last seasonal show, the Canadian completely unexpectedly carves out a place in the Abu Dhabi spotlight. triggering the thrilling finale that delivers the title to Verstappen. It seems that Max wants him as a witness at his eventual wedding and that the orange tide has reserved for him the place of the guest of honor at the world championship celebrations at home. A Canadian of Italian-Iranian origins, Latifi may soon add Dutch citizenship to his passport. In short, a man of the world.

NIKITA MAZEPIN: WITHOUT VOTE

Much less irrelevant than Latifi (he combined cooked and raw ones, equally distributed over the season), the Muscovite was the number one suspect to unleash the perfect storm but when Nicholas told him he wanted to provide for it personally, the namesake Nikita forfeited in protest, pouting and even giving up appearing in the end-of-year class photo.

CARLOS SAINZ: VOTE 8.5

A concrete and “square” performance catapult the Madrid from sixth to fourth place of the general classification, putting the arrow up LANDO NORRIS (VOTE 6 for the third time in qualifying) and on his teammate CHARLES LECLERC (VOTE 5.5) that closes the tenth GP chewing bitter, not to say that his own gain. And the FERRARI? VOTE 7 to the season as a whole, without forgetting that the starting point – that of the mediocre 2020 – was quite low.

KIMI RAIKKONEN: VOTE 7

Here, in fact. Seven to Iceman, like his race number. Kimi goes on unlimited leave (sounds … less worse than retirement) with an illustrious palmares like that of a few others: for competitive longevity and then – of course! – for the 2007 drivers title. What Ferrari, after fourteen years, has yet to win again… While we’re at it, VOTE 6 to ANTONIO GIOVINAZZI. Needless to say: see you soon in the World Cup. Better to wish him more satisfaction in other championships, starting from 2022 in Formula E.

YUKI TSUNODA: VOTE 8

The little Japanese ends his fluctuating rookie season with the best result of the season: fourth, at the foot of the podium. In short, it was not long before Yuki entered history together with Max and Lewis: from “pocketed” on the final podium, but only up to a certain point. It is not enough to shake off the qualification of “mysterious object” of the 2021 World Cup but it is a good way to end the year, for once in front of the most popular (and experienced) teammate PIERRE GASLY (VOTE 5.5), always there to take off but then basically and once again… unfinished.