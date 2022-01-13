double the amount will come to these people

The Rai license fee returns to the bill starting from those relating to the first months of the year. There is a case where it is charged more than once

Starting from the first months of 2022, the Rai license fee returns. It will be the last year of the payment in the electricity bill then, from 2023, there will be a change in the payment methods. The first payments will take place for bills of light that refer to the first months of the year. The license fee is a tax that must be paid for the possession of the television. However, you only pay once for a household even if you have multiple TVs.

Rai fee, what to do in the event of a double charge

The tax is not linked to the number of televisions, it is enough to have one to be obliged to the tax authorities. However, there is a case in which people from the same family found themselves two fees charged. This is the case of those who own two properties and users electric it is registered in the name of two different members of the family unit, such as husband and wife. The rule does not change in this case, in the sense that the rent must be paid only once per household, regardless of the number of televisions and properties owned.

If, therefore, the case of double payment in the family occurs, it is a error which must be corrected. It is necessary to fill in the substitutive declaration which is located on the portal dedicated to the Rai canon. Specifically, the Panel B of the declaration indicating the tax code to be charged.

Furthermore, in the “start date” field the date from which the belonging to the same personal family of the owner of the electricity user starts, as resulting from the date declared atRegistry office Municipal reference; if it took place on a date prior to January 1st of the presentation year, it is possible to indicate January 1st of the presentation year.