double ’tile’ in sight of Genoa

Injury alarm at Juventus, double problem for Allegri in view of the home match against Genoa

There is no good news for Massimiliano Merry two days before the postponement of the championship against Genoa. Certainly absent for the match against the Ligurians church, Danilo And Ramsey, while the chances of recovery of De Sciglio And McKennie.

Both the former full-back Milan that the American midfielder still trained apart and away from the group in today’s session at Continassa. Personalized work at the sports center of the Juventus for the two players, who therefore remain in strong doubt for the challenge in the presence of the eleven of Shevchenko scheduled for Sunday evening at the Allianz Stadium. A final decision by Allegri will be made tomorrow after the finishing training of the ‘Old Lady’.

De Sciglio is absent from the match against Sassuolo for a muscle problem in his thigh, while McKennie in the challenge with theAtalanta he remedied a sprained knee.