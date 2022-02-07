doubled from 2002 to today

Over the past 20 years, the price at the pump of diesel has doubled, recording a + 99.4%, a very heavy drain on the pockets of Italian motorists, who today find themselves having to cope with really prohibitive costs, but with the need to use their car for daily commuting anyway.

Not only that of diesel of course, the price of gasoline is also constantly rising. The price lists recorded an increase of + 81.1%, and the increase in expenditure today amounts to 45.4 billion euros in total. In terms of income for the State, this translates into 20 billion euros more. The non-profit consumerism consumer association conducts the research that led to these results, together with the Research and Study Center of “Alma Laboris Business School ”, A company specializing in Masters and Advanced Training and Specialization Courses for professionals.

The two realities analyzed and compared fuel prices between 2002 and today, paying attention to the changes that have taken place in these 20 years and to the consequences they have had on the community from an economic point of view.

Fuel price: the evolution from 2002 to today

In particular, thanks to the analysis recently conducted, we can say that in January 20 years ago, the price of gasoline was practically half of that of today. In fact, not a single euro was spent at the distributor for a liter of fuel. Petrol cost an average of € 0.992 per liter and diesel fuel € 0.836. According to the data provided by the Mite, prices today (and by now we know it well) have practically doubled: for gasoline the average price per liter is 1,797 euros, for diesel instead 1,667 euros for diesel.

Increase your overall fuel expense

Therefore, if the owners of a medium-sized car 20 years ago spent less than 50 euros for a full tank of petrol (about 50 liters), today on average they need 89.8 euros, a difference of 40.2 euros, which becomes +41 , 5 euros full in the case of diesel cars.

Let’s make a hypothesis: if the average fuel consumption of an Italian is about 2.5 full tanks per month, with the current price of petrol and diesel, a family spends today, in a year, 1,207.5 euros more for gasoline compared to 2002, and well 1,246.5 euros more if you have a diesel car.

But let’s take into consideration another very important data: it is good to underline that 20 years ago the Italian fleet was made up of 25.7 million petrol cars, 6.4 million diesel cars (according to official ACI data) . The situation in Italy today is very different, petrol cars are 18 million and diesel cars 17.3 million. And based on these data, the total expenditure of Italians for fuel has passed from 46.2 billion euros in 2002 to 91.7 billion today.

Taxation on fuel drives prices skyrocketing

Dario Numerooso, administrator of Alma Laboris Business School, makes a very interesting reflection on taxation, explaining: “Our research then focused on the taxation that applies to fuels in Italy: in 2002 the tax burden on petrol (VAT and excise) was 71.3%, on diesel 64.8%. Today on green taxation has dropped to around 60%, while on diesel it is 55.5%. Despite the lower weight of VAT and excise duties, the increase in fuel prices is now equivalent in proportion to approximately 20.6 billion euros in tax revenues more for the State than in 2002 ”.

And Simone Baldelli, President of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry on the Protection of Consumers and Users, comments: “Of the data on the twenty-year growth in fuel prices that emerged not only affects the overall increase, but also the peak of the increase in the last period, risks producing significant short-term negative effects on inflation and consumer prices“.