doubling is expected, but regulators can crush them

Bitcoin is an increasingly hot topic and this is not surprising.

Investors around the world are changing their attitude towards the cryptocurrency queen. If in the past it was considered an investment for a few experts, today Bitcoin has ended up in more and more institutional portfolios and in the portfolios of many private savers. More and more people are approaching the queen of cryptocurrencies and certainly the fact that the Sec accepted the ETF on Bitcoin represented a qualitative leap towards the credibility of this cryptocurrency. But the big unknown remains the regulators. Regulators around the world have made it known that rules and regulations are in the works that should protect investors from the peculiarities of cryptocurrencies.

The unknown factor of the regulators

Nothing is known about these regulations yet but the fear that they could end the cryptocurrency maddening race is a lot. Cryptocurrencies today are worth 3 trillion dollars globally and have a growing appeal. It is no coincidence that many payment circuits have communicated that they want to treat them as traditional currencies to accept them as payment. So their popularity is growing more and more, but we will see what regulators will do to overturn this very particular investment. Meanwhile, many popular technical analysts speak of a doubling by the end of the year. This is striking because this year began with the tremendous Chinese ban on crypto and even the Sec at the beginning seemed hostile to the idea of ​​the ETF, but then everything changed. In short, the prospects for this sector are positive, but until we understand something more about what the regulators want to do, let’s say that everything appears rather smoky.

Read also: Bitcoin puts the turbo: inflation at its highest for 30 years attracts savers

But the great element of attraction towards crypto currently is above all inflation.

Also read: Laos is the new paradise for Bitcoin miners and will earn a lot from it

And alongside countries that want to regulate it, there is no shortage of those who want to attract miners at all costs.