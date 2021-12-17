doubt in midfield, Felipe false nine

After yet another away defeat, this time against Sassuolo, the Lazio it is called to react within the friendly walls of the Olimpico. Friday comes the Genoa di Shevchenko still on the hunt for his first victory as a coach in the Italian championship. An important challenge for both who obviously have different ranking objectives. The Griffin wants to score points to get out of the dangerous areas as soon as possible, the biancocelesti must prove that they have learned the president’s speech Lotito and they cannot afford to lose further ground in the Europe area. There should be no big surprises in the initial lineup Sarri. Confirmed Strakosha between the posts and the now usual defensive line. In midfield he returns Milinkovic after disqualification, Cataldi in directing and one between Basic And Luis Alberto to the left. Up front we have to deal with the absence of Ciro Property. The captain was unable to recover in extremis and re-enter the squad list. In the trident Sarri tried Felipe Anderson from fake 9 supported by Zaccagni And Pedro.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni. Available: Reina, Adamonis, Lazzari, Patric, Radu, Leiva, Escalante, Akpa Akpro, Basic, Muriqi, Moro. Coach: Sarri.

GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Biraschi, Vasquez, Criscito; Sabelli, Sturaro, Badelj, Hernani, Ghiglione; Pandev, Destro. Herds Shevchenko