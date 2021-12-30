doubt rumor reveals the number of exclusive PS5 in the works

During the evening in which we return to talk about the announcement of the release date of God of War Ragnarok, which could arrive soon, here are new rumors concerning the possible number of exclusives at the Sony’s first party team.

The insider spread the list Foxy, which through its official Twitter account has decided to communicate to its followers the list of software houses that are part of PlayStation Studios with the relative number of projects in progress.

Here is the complete list:

Guerrilla Games: 3 games

Insomniac Games: 3 games

Sucker Punch Productions: 2 games

Sony Santa Monica Studio: 2 games

Naughty Dog: 2 games

Bluepoint Games: 2 games

Housemarque: 1 game

London Studio: 1 game

Sony Bend Studio: 1 game

Pixelopus: 1 game

Sony San Mateo: 1 game

ASOBI Team (ex Japan Studio): 1 game

As interesting as this is, it should be noted that this information is far from reliable. To make them not very credible is also the reply tweet of Tidux, historical insider of the PlayStation world who commented on Foxy’s list with a sharp “No”, leaving little room for imagination.

In the meantime, we remind you that a few weeks ago Sony bought Valkyrie Entertainment, tean which is now part of PlayStation Studios.