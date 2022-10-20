Doubts about Hong Kong’s initiative to give away 500,000 plane tickets to revitalize tourism

Drafting

19 October 2022

Paul Chan runs a tour company in Hong Kong.

As Hong Kong prepares to hand out 500,000 free plane tickets to lure tourists back to a region hard hit by pandemic restrictions, those working in its now ailing tourism and entertainment industry don’t seem entirely sold on the move. measure.

So can the gift valued at 2 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$255 million) bring the territory to life, even though it still has some of the strictest covid rules in the world?

For local businesses like Paul Chan’s company that organizes walking tours, any push is welcome.

“It takes more than free plane tickets”

“Giving away free tickets to attract tourists is, of course, a good thing,” Paul says with a relieved smile.

“But I want to know more about who they are going to give it to, whether the airlines can afford it, and whether those lucky people who fly free to Hong Kong will stay here long enough.”

The important details that Paul wants to know have not yet been released.

Paul Chan (second left) takes a group of tourists to try a traditional dessert in the days before the covid-19 pandemic.

The Hong Kong Airport Authority (AAHK) says the tickets will be for airlines based in the city. This includes Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines – which mostly operate routes to mainland China, Japan and Southeast Asia – along with Cathay Pacific, which flies all over the world.

The AAHK says it is following plans announced at the start of the health crisis that “tickets will be given away to international visitors and Hong Kong residents…when the pandemic ends.”

Paul co-founded Walk In Hong Kong (walk in Hong Kong) to offer tourist services. His guides show the history and culture of the city visiting little-known places.

Before the pandemic, his clients were a mix of foreign tourists and locals eager to explore less popular paths.

“We started in 2013 and the business was going very well until the covid hit. Then it was difficult… We had to adapt when the tourists disappeared,” he explains.

He turned the focus to locals, running virtual tours and excursions under strict covid restrictions that changed everything.

The Hong Kong government has been slower than most to ease Covid restrictions.

“Fortunately, we’ve managed to stay afloat. I hope the free tickets will attract tourists who can spend when they’re here.”

He worries that flight costs won’t matter to the wealthy tourists he used to guide.

“Our customers before the pandemic were mostly high-spending tourists. So it’s going to take more than just free plane tickets to help revive the industry.”

The end of the quarantine

Although Hong Kong has had some of the strictest covid rules in the world for more than two years, it is now starting to open its doors.

On September 23, he abandoned the mandatory quarantine for new arrivals who test negative.

The effects are already being felt.

Moon Tsui says the end of the lockdown is giving her event and PR business a boost.

Moon Tsui organizes corporate conferences and international sporting events. She applauds any initiative to attract people.

“It’s been very quiet for me for over two years now, in terms of job opportunities, but I started getting calls asking about my availability as early as June… And those inquiries usually came with more confirmed dates and details, so I feel like the things are opening,” he says.

“I’m sure the free tickets will attract more people.”

Moon welcomes relaxation of covid controls.

“The most important thing is the change in quarantine policy. Visitors had to pay for weeks of hotels. Also, nobody could take that amount of time off for a vacation, added to the days needed for quarantine,” he says.

Hong Kong has started to open up, with events like the Hong Kong Masters pool tournament in October, held in front of 9,000 spectators.

“Upcoming events such as Rugby Sevens [una competición de selecciones de rugby que se celebra el primer fin de semana de noviembre] and the financial summit will serve as a test to see if Hong Kong is still a tourist destination,” he adds.

Travel industry reaction

But how have other travel organizations reacted to the draw for 500,000 tickets?

According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, between 2013 and 2019, the city received a average 58 million visitors each year. But in the first nine months of this year, the number of registered visitors was only 249,699.

Getty Visitors in Hong Kong (2019) Source: Hong Kong Tourism Board

Hong Kong Travel Agency Owners Association President Freddy Yip told government broadcaster RTHK it was a “good sign” but called for additional “subsidies and concessions” for aviation.

Hearing the news, Frankie Chow, founder of Hong Kong travel agency Ulu Travel, told the BBC: “We welcome more people [que vengan a Hong Kong]. We have been waiting for this moment for 3 years. It’s been a very tough time for us.”

The newspaper Sing Tao Daily reports that the handover is part of a series of planned measures, and says Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee may announce a plan to return to normalcy in his October 19 political speech.

Eat out

Nicolas Elalouf, who runs the Man Mo Dim Sum restaurant in a tourist area on Hong Kong Island, noted the moment rules were relaxed.

Nicolas Elalouf describes his restaurant as a melting pot of tourists and locals.

“They stopped the quarantine on a Friday, and that night the restaurant was already full,”

He says a third of his clients used to be international visitors, so he welcomes strategies to bring travelers back. But he worries that free plane tickets can’t address the uncertainties that Covid still brings.

“If there’s another big Covid outbreak, when the rules are super strict, what’s going to happen? If people come here with free tickets and have to quarantine, that’s not going to work.”

“It’s a smart move”

John Prymmer is co-owner of live music bar The Wanch. He has been forced to comply with covid restrictions that prohibited musical performances in a room with an audience.

John Prymmer has changed the way he operates his bar to deal with covid restrictions, projecting performances onto a screen instead of having live bands on site.

It features bands from nearby studios to bar screens. Customers interact with the musicians through cameras.

John worries that the airline ticket lottery won’t provide a quick fix.

“It’s a smart move, especially on the public relations side. The government is going to roll the dice on whether people will come in with those free tickets and then go home saying, ‘I went to Hong Kong, I had a wonderful time.’ So they really have to make sure that happens.”

John fears that the current requirement to test negative for covid upon arrival may thwart that plan to have a good experience.

PCR tests

“Hong Kong still has covid rules,” emphasizes the BBC’s Grace Tsoi in Hong Kong.

Diners at Nicolas’s restaurant, for example, must register using a government covid app in order to eat there.

Diners at Nicolas's restaurant must register using a government covid app in order to eat there.

“Visitors still have to undergo PCR tests on the second, fourth and sixth days after arrival. That could be a big hassle. If you want to enjoy the city, these rules will not help you,” he says.

“Some experts are calling for scrapping the rules, arguing that the covid situation has stabilized. But…a report [reciente] one newspaper quoted officials as saying that experts believe we shouldn’t have a complete removal of restrictions.

Paul Chan spent years showing off tourist spots in Hong Kong until Covid forced him to stop or limit in-person visits.

After a busy weekend touring with in-person visitors, Paul Chan has more insights into the long-term recovery of the tourism industry.

“Rising energy prices and ongoing wars may bring about a global recession, which will suffocate the tourism industry. So I’m not sure free tickets alone can boost the industry.”

Still, the imminent launch of half a million free plane tickets for people to return to the region is a sign that the Hong Kong authorities think it’s time to enter a new era.

As Hong Kong opens up, more tourists will be able to see Hong Kong's famous Victoria Harbor again.