Doubts about Peng Shuai’s email spread by Chinese state TV

On Wednesday, an email was published on Chinese television and social networks that state media attribute to Peng Shuai, the tennis player who on November 2 had publicly denounced sexual violence by former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli and who she hasn’t been seen in public since. The email is addressed to the head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the world organization of women’s tennis, who had asked for reassurance on Peng’s health: many, however, doubt that it was written by the tennis player.

The email attributed to Peng was shared by the CGTN channel, which is part of the Chinese state television CCTV. Nello screenshot of the email, which according to CGTN was written by Peng, we read that the tennis player says she is fine and has “just spent some time at home” to rest; She also says that she has not disappeared and that she is safe, and clarifies that the sexual assault allegations previously made against Zhang are false.

Steve Simon, the head of the WTA, questioned the veracity of the email, saying in a statement that “it is difficult for him to believe that the letter was written by Peng”, also because he had tried to contact her on several occasions and with different means, “but in vain”. Various users on social networks have also noticed that the bar indicating the cursor position is visible in the first lines of the email: another element that suggests that the email was not written by Peng.

Why is the cursor visible in this screenshot? Who’s taken that screenshot and when? Who sent it? #China #PengShuai #ZhangGaoli https://t.co/pUQaO4VC2H – Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) November 17, 2021

Peng is 35 years old and one of the strongest Chinese tennis players in business. On November 2, she told in a long post on the Weibo social network that she had an intermittent relationship with Zhang and was forced to have sexual intercourse with him in 2018. Zhang is 75 years old and one of the most well-known and powerful politicians in the China, withdrawn from political life for some years: he was vice-premier of China from 2013 to 2018 and between 2012 and 2017 he was one of the seven members of the Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, the group that leads the party and that in fact it holds the highest political power in China, and which is chaired by the leader and president Xi Jinping.

This is not the first time a Chinese government official has been accused of sexual harassment, but this is the first case in which a senior government official has been involved.

Peng’s post on Weibo had been deleted within minutes: since the complaint, no official of the Chinese government or the Chinese tennis federation has commented on his statements, nor have any indications been given on a possible opening of an investigation in the comparisons of Zhang. In recent days Simon had asked the Chinese tennis federation for reassurance on Peng’s condition. Several sources had confirmed that Peng was fine, but none of Peng’s WTA officials or fellow tennis players had been able to contact her directly.

– Read also: A new, important case for #MeToo in China