doubts about side effects and the third dose – Libero Quotidiano





First difficulties with the recall of the Covid vaccine. Now that the government has announced the green light for the “booster” and the Italians have run en masse to get vaccinated, the fear is that the vials will be in short supply. A solution has been found by Moderna which reports 21.6 million doses administered compared to the 20.8 million vials distributed. The reason? The authorization of the AIFA which granted the use of the half a dose of Moderna for the “booster”. A permit that gave the US giant the opportunity to “double” your availability.





So far everything has gone smoothly, except for that, as you recall The weather, those who have received Pfizer are reluctant to have a different serum inoculated. Also because the vulgate would like more intense side effects after vaccination with Moderna. However, rumors denied by the latest AIFA “COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report”, where it is even read that the adverse effects would be lower than those caused by Pfizer.





For this many vaccinated they prefer to wait for Pfizer to arrive to be given the third dose of the vaccine. A situation that could shatter the vaccination campaign and to which several Regions have decided to respond by organizing Open Day. This is the case of Lazio with the Verdirosi barracks in Rieti open to all those who want to receive Moderna.



