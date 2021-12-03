Doubts about the gap between Enel objectives and Italian energy strategy

MIGUEL MEDINA via Getty Images Italian business executive and CEO and general manager of Italian multinational manufacturer and distributor of electricity and gas, Enel Group, Francesco Starace delivers a keynote address during the presentation of the group’s strategic plan 2019 – 2021 on November 20, 2018 in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP via Getty Images)

ThereEnel’s chief executive, Francesco Starace, yesterday released a‘demanding interview which contains important statements regarding the characteristics of the ecological transition in the electricity sector. An interview that also raises many motivated questions, given the‘authority for the role he holds the interviewee. There is broad agreement on the fact that it is necessary to move quickly towards a reduction in climate-altering emissions down to the zero level envisaged for the EU by 2050. However, the problems begin a moment later when we begin to discuss how, the best technologies, costs and who will have to.to to pay, in short, the most appropriate energy policy choices. AND natural and in many ways productive that this is manifestedthen different points of view even in strong contrast between them. Starace is very clear in his statements, but the strategy he outlines raises some perplexitiesto which perhaps could be clarified.

One more premise: the Italian energy strategy outlines a scenario for 2050 which implies a requirement of about 650 TWh of electricity. Virtually double our current consumption. To cope with growth, but above all with the needto from “electrify” a large part of our current consumption, satisfied today by fossil fuels. Electric cars and heaters, induction cookers and various industrial productions.

Starace proposes a strategy in this regard and with determination “all renewable “. He himself, however, excludes among the sources to be developed the‘wind power for its landscape impact, while on the other hand according to plan of the Government it should increase by 4 times, and it sets severe limits to solar energy itself, effectively confining it mainly to the roofs of homes and commercial buildings. Estimated perhaps a little exaggerating in millions and millions of hectares. Solar which should grow 30 times compared to today according to plans long-term. The question is therefore consequent: how is it believed possible to generate 650 TWh of electricity only from renewables, moreover with these limitations? Difficult issues for the distracted reader, but decisive for the Italian energy future.

Second problem. As is known, renewables present a serious intermittent problem: l‘solar energy is produced only when c‘is the sun, a number of hours which is a fraction of the total hours, and the wind when there is wind for which the same consideration applies. For a century and more people have been struggling about how to accumulate the‘electric energy. There are various systems that foror they always showed up in the face of quantityto strong necessary limits. Recently the batteries, one of the most used systems, thanks to the electric car driver have made great strides forward. But one thing is to feed one‘cars for a few hundred of km and another to guarantee the electric coverage of an industrial and populated country like l‘Italy for those nights and days, sometimes several days in a row, where there is no availabilityto of sun and often not even of wind.

Honestly, Starace’s answer to this problem ends up raising further questions. In practice it is recognized that current batteries are largely insufficient, but it is assumed that future technological and industrial development may cover emerging needs. We all obviously hope so, but the communityto Scientific has doubts that this is possible in a reasonable amount of time, for various reasons, including scarcityto of the materials needed to build them. Because of this a large part of experts around the world believe that renewables must be accompanied and integrated with other technologies capable of providing electricityto in large quantitiesto, with continuityto and without depending on the climatic conditions. They are essentially three: nuclear, coal and gas.

Nuclear power is not even mentioned in its possible new evolutions, including the fusion on which a is investing‘another Italian company, l‘Eni. Coal should be excluded for environmental reasons. Gas remains, to which the Italian strategy in fact entrusts the role of substitute eof integration, limited but important. Until yesterday, Enel itself was committed to obtaining the conversion to gas of some old coal-fired plants precisely to meet this need. Until yesterday, whyAnd in the‘interview Starace seems to be abandoning gas for good. Gas, the scarcity of whichto is driving worldwide l‘increase in the cost of‘energy, tant‘is that our German neighbors are striving to import tens of new billions of cubic meters from Russia to do facing the‘abandonment of nuclear power and also of coal, which still today, it should be remembered, represents the main source of electricity production in that country. Although Germany does not skimp on the use of renewable sources, starting with‘offshore wind farm in the North Sea which unlike the Italian seas enjoys a windinessto high in quantityto lasted.

A few other claims also raise further doubts. CO2 sequestration technologies are experiencing a moment of strong investments in various European countries and are also supported by the AIE, but Starace dismisses them as useless and expensive in a few lines.

It then hits a‘absence on a topic on which l‘CEO of Enel had spent a lot of money. L‘hydrogen, never mentioned nAnd as a possibilityto of accumulation for the reserve nAnd as an alternative power source in some industries.

Is in the it is naturally free to follow its strategies which must be judged primarily by its shareholders. However it is L’agency far more important than the Italian electricity system and derives most of its profits from‘Italy and in particular from the propertiesto of the electrical network medium and low voltage and hydroelectric concessions. I therefore think it is appropriate to ask ourselves whether there is a gap between Enel’s objectives and the need for stabilityto and energy securityof our country.