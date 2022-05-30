Doubts and certainties left by the festival and the Marché du Film for the future of cinema

Beyond the Cannes list and its Marché, each year they mark the pulse of the activity, the dominant trends and, in this sense, it can be said that the balance was one of “moderate optimism”. (Photo: Cannes Film Festival).

In 2019 everything seemed promising for the movie business. That year had closed with a global historical record of $42.5 billion in ticket revenue alone (Lounges are known to earn much more from food and drink sales.) Until in March 2020 that present collapsed with the pandemic and then two years were lived. devastating for a sector that needs presence, massiveness and a good social humor that underpins consumption. Two years. in which, moreover, streaming benefited from long home confinement and gained a lot of power to impose conditions.

That preamble is necessary to understand what they meant the 75th Cannes Film Festival and the Marché du Film (the world’s largest parallel market) with its return to something very close to normal.

After the cancellation of the 2020 edition and a very limited hybrid experience in 2021, a good part of the cinema universe (buyers and sellers, officials, agents, programmers, journalists) met again in that paradisiacal enclave of the French Côte d’Azur. Except for some Chinese professionals (due to the travel restrictions that still prevail there) and Russians (due to the war in Ukraine), hardly anyone missed the appointment.

And with the 30,000 visitors (12,500 accredited to the Marché) parties also returned, cocktails on luxurious yachts and multiple face-to-face activities (public interviews, round tables, working breakfasts, pitching sessions, seminars, panels), although in some cases they could also be followed virtually.

The Marché du Film is the largest film market in the world and takes place in parallel to the Festival. (Photo: Cannes Film Festival).

Beyond the list of completed businesses (of which there were many), what Cannes and its Marché mark each year are the pulse of the activity, the dominant trends and, in that sense, it can be said that the balance was of “moderate optimism” (the most heard concept in the area of ​​the Palais des Festivals and the surrounding stands).

People are coming back to the rooms (“Top Gun: Maverick” just broke the all-time box office record for the long weekend of Memorial Day in the United States), the traditional “players” are recovering, although there is still a lot of climbing to do to get there ( return) to the top.

But there is something that has changed (perhaps forever) in the movie business: today those who have loaded wallets, those who choose first, those who mark the court, are the streaming platforms: Netflix may shell out more than $50 million for worldwide rights to ‘Pain Hustlers’, a David Yates film starring Emily Blunt, and no old-guard company can stand up to it. The same thing happens when Apple TV + puts on the table the necessary check to stay, for example, with “Fingernails”, a film with Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed. The others salute and turn around.

And something similar happens in the auteur cinema segment: MUBI Are Taking The Rights To Movies Like “Aftersun”, by Charlotte Wells; or even award-winning titles in the Official Competition such as “Holy Spider”, by Ali Abbasi; and “Close”, by Lukas Dhont, which until a couple of years ago. would have been purchased by local dealers. The subscribers of that prestigious streaming platform win, but the moviegoers who will be prevented from seeing them in commercial theaters lose.

What is symptomatic, paradoxical and at this point contradictory is that Cannes continues to position itself as the last great standard in the defense of cinema in the cinema (the experience of watching his movies in huge, packed auditoriums with the best picture and sound quality remains unbeatable), but his Marché is increasingly dominated by streamers. In fact, Cannes and Netflix maintain a long dispute for which the productions of the red N are not exhibited at the French festival (they do later in Venice, Toronto or San Sebastián), but Netflix lands with an army of executives to see and eventually buy everything they can.

The Catalan director Albert Serra. (Photo: Cannes Film Festival).

However, exhibitors (movie chain owners), old film buyers and many directors are not about to let their guard down or give up. In a festival with as many nuances and contrasts as Cannes, a Hollywood star ended up defending practically the same concepts as Tom Cruise and one of the most avant-garde and provocative directors like the Spanish Albert Serra, who told the Ara newspaper: “Cruise said the other day that it would never premiere on a platform. Well I, for reasons different from his, but strangely similar, I think the same. Movies have to be seen on the big screen. The thousand details of the image, the ambiguity of faces and gazes, the superimposition of moral textures… This cannot be perceived in any other way. Cruise has this crap about Scientology, but the talk was great, he is obsessed with technique and with respect for the viewer, in the sense of giving him a show of the highest quality. In another order, I do the same. The only difference is that I want to create doubts and unpleasant sensations in the viewer, and he offers a slightly naïve and easy-going vision, but one that improves the person and the world. Cruise has the American and canonical look, and I have the European and self-critical one; they are different traditions, but the ethics are identical: to offer the best to the spectator”.

Cannes, which on the one hand is a symbol of excellence, glamor and aristocratic snobbery, is also has an essentially democratic area which consists of giving a privileged space to a megastar like Cruise and his parade of planes, but also a prominent place in no less than the Official Competition for the Palme d’Or to a Catalan filmmaker who, like Serra, filmed the audacious “Pacifiction” in French Polynesia. The thematic, aesthetic, geographical and commercial antipodes united in this case in the firm defense of the cinema experience in theaters.