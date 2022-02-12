doubts for the two coaches resolved

The wait is over, the time has come for real: today is the day of Napoli-Inter. The two teams at the top of the standings will face each other at 6 pm in a Maradona stadium that will be a bedlam: all sold out, there will be 27 thousand Azzurri fans. The two technicians Luciano Spalletti and Simone Inzaghi (sualified but present in Naples with the team) will field the best eleven available.

Probable Napoli-Inter formations

Luciano Spalletti did not give any clue of training in yesterday’s press conference, but he seems to have resolved all his doubts. There will be in goal Ospinadefended by the return of the Commander Koulibalyready to take the place of Juan Jesus: of Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui the other shirts in defense. Anguissa will remain out in midfield: Fabian couple confirmed Ruiz-Lobotka. Forward, behind the only point Osimhenthere will be Politano, Zielinksi and captain Insigne: Dries Mertens will start from the bench.

The Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi will have to do without the suspended (and injured) Alessandro Bastoni, but can count for the first time on the new signing Felipe Caicedo. The captain is defending the goalposts Handanovicwith the defensive trio consisting of Skriniar, De Vrij and Dimarco, ahead of D’Ambrosio. Midfield five line formed by Dumfries and Perisic on the flanks and Calhanoglu, Brozovic and Barella in the center. The offensive couple will be Dzeko-Lautaro: Alexis Sanchez will be used as a card for the current game.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Fabian Ruiz; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Osimhen

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Dimarco; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu; Dzeko, Lautaro