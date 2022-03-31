Doubts over North Korea’s latest missile test

Images show Kim Jong Un testing a ballistic missile 0:57

(CNN) — North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week, said to be its most formidable to date, may have been a less advanced weapon than previously believed, according to a military official. South Korean.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said South Korean and US analysis of the March 24 launch of what North Korea claimed was a new Hwasong-17 ICBM was actually the older and slightly smaller Hwasong-17. 15, an ICBM last tested by Pyongyang in 2017.

Several missile experts have since come to a similar conclusion, but caution that the significance of last week’s successful ICBM launch – North Korea’s first in more than four years – should not be dismissed, noting that the test still showed a weapon with the theoretical ability to strike the entire continental United States.

The ICBM fired by North Korea last Thursday flew at an altitude of 6,000 kilometers and a distance of 1,080 kilometers with a flight time of 71 minutes before crashing into waters off the west coast of Japan last Thursday, according to the Ministry of Defense. Japanese defense.

Japan’s Deputy Defense Minister Makoto Oniki told reporters shortly afterward that the missile’s altitude would suggest it is a “new type of ICBM.”

Japanese officials stood by that assessment this week, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno saying on Monday that Tokyo judged the missile to be a new type based on flight altitude and other information.

And CNN previously reported that the Pentagon is still evaluating the extent to which the missile is an upgraded version of previous launches.

But the South Korean official and missile experts said further analysis of North Korean state media footage of last week’s launch yielded two possible clues related to Pyongyang’s alleged subterfuge.

The South Korean official said assessments from Seoul and Washington showed the ICBM launched last week only had two engine nozzles, like the Hwasong-15, while the Hwasong-17 has four.

And the video released last Friday by Korean Central Television (KCTV), purportedly showing Kim Jong Un leading the launch, reveals that the North Korean leader’s shadow appears to the west, meaning it was filmed in the morning, but the launch took place in the afternoon, the official said.

Also, last Thursday it was cloudy in the launch area, but the weather in the KCTV video appears to be sunny, the official said.

Analysts Say US Must Remain Cautious

Several missile experts have also begun to question North Korea’s claim to have launched a Hwasong-17.

Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, said the KCTV video appears to have been made during a failed launch on March 16, in which a North Korean missile exploded shortly. after takeoff at a height of 20 kilometers (12.5 mi).

“North Korea posted a video after the March 24 test. However, we have measured the shadows on it and it is clear from the altitude and angle of the sun that the video is from the morning test on the 16 March,” Lewis said.

“The video is from the (previous) test that failed. That strongly suggests that the other test was something different that they don’t want us to see.”

Ankit Panda, a nuclear policy expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Pyongyang may have altered the Hwasong-15 — first tested nearly five years ago — to make it look like a more powerful missile.

“They claimed that it’s the Hwasong-17, which is the very big new ICBM that they unveiled in a parade in October 2020, but it looks like what they actually did was put a very light or maybe no payload on a Hwasong- 15, which is the ICBM they first tested in November 2017. And they used it for a demonstration,” said Panda.

Panda pointed out that Pyongyang’s seemingly inflated claim was aimed at a domestic audience and not internationally.

“The only thing going right in North Korea right now is the missile program, so maybe Kim Jong Un plans to use this demonstration to signal to his own people that he’s suffering from food shortages, economic hardship, lockdown. by covid, that all this has been worth it, because their national defense capabilities continue to advance,” he said.

On Tuesday, South Korean lawmaker Ha Tae-keung told reporters that according to a military report, debris rained down on the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, after the failed test on March 16.

Ha’s office confirmed the lawmaker’s remarks to CNN on Thursday, adding that North Korea may have been prompted to announce the March 24 Hwasong-15 launch as a Hwasong-17 to temper negative views in Pyongyang, where citizens witnessed the failure of March 16. North Korea has not acknowledged reports of the failed March 16 test.

Lewis, the nuclear weapons expert, said that regardless of the missile fired last Thursday, the test showed a powerful offensive capability that US defense officials have to be wary of.

“The missile fired on March 24 would have had a range of about 12,000 kilometers, which is certainly well within the capability of a Hwasong-15, which can deliver a nuclear weapon anywhere in the United States,” Lewis said.

And Matsuno, the Japanese official, said Monday that North Korea’s missile program remains a serious threat to the security of Japan, the region and the world.

CNN’s Yoonjung Seo and Junko Ogura contributed to this report.