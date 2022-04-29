“Dounia”, “The Galactic Agency”… the children’s TV programs of the week

What to see on TV and on platforms from April 30 to May 6? Like every Friday, our selection of programs for children.

r Dounia

+ 7 years When war breaks out in their city of Aleppo, Syria, a little girl and her grandparents go in search of a safe haven. Dounia, whose first name means “world” in Arabic, looks sadly at her house destroyed by a bombardment and the ravaged cage of her lifeless canary. “You never leave your house, Dounia. Because your home is the whole world, and its door is right here, in your heart,” explains his grandfather nicely.

With delicacy and a touch of poetry, this animated special recounts, at the height of a child, the touching epic of this young Syrian in exodus and her uprooting. The heroine, sensitive but always optimistic, begins her journey on a makeshift raft. On her way, she meets other migrants and experiences many adventures. Enhanced by an elegant and colorful 2D animation, this story humanely explores the themes of identity, resilience, mutual aid and living together. The family remains a source of strength, culture and music, factors of hope. Between dream and magic, the legend of the indomitable princess of Aleppo gives Dounia confidence, and the powers of her grandmother’s nigella seeds help her overcome her sadness.

Animation special (29 min), Okoo, via the app or france.tv

q The Galactic Agency

+ 6 years Super cosmic adventures that keep your feet on the ground and in children’s imaginations. Between cheeky humor and bizarre situations, this joyful science fiction comedy features a group of friends responsible for helping out the inhabitants of the galaxy. Teamwork and living together dominate their improbable missions.

Animation series (52 × 13 min.), Sat., Sun., 11 a.m., Gulli.

q Once upon a time… geo with Maestro

+ 8 years Deforestation, climates, eco-district: Once upon a time… returns in a short animated format to explain the environment and sustainable development. The wise old Maestro clearly answers a girl’s questions about ocean pollution and the right things to do. Didactic.

Short animated series (10 × 4 min), Lumni.

p The beauty and the Beast

+ 9 years An entertaining copy of the famous animated film. Emma Watson gracefully portrays a feminist heroine, who rids her suitor of superfluous hair and grumpy machismo. Sweet and colorful, this fable is enriched with a plea for the right to be different.

Fantastic film (129 mn), Wed., 21.05, 6ter.