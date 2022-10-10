‘Down with the full bellies up there! Diaz-Canel, singao!’: Cubans in Santa Cruz del Sur protest in the streets

Cubans continue to go out on nights of blackouts to protest to demand the restoration of electricity, but every time harsh criticism of the regime is more frequent in these spontaneous and peaceful demonstrations and change orders, such as It happened this Sunday in Santa Cruz del Sur, Camagüeyand in Bejucal, Mayabeque.

Videos shared by several users on social networks, including the Cuban artist Saúl Manuel, show how, in addition to the conga “Turn on the power, dick!”a crowd of Camagüeyans from the coastal town of Santa Cruz del Sur also yelled “Díaz-Canel, singao!”, “Down with Canel!” and “Down with the full bellies up there”added to call for “Freedom!”.

As in the latest demonstrations of this type, including the one on Saturday in Jagüey Grande, Matanzasand as the images showed, cauldrons, bugles, horns, people walking quietly and shouting, and cyclists, some of them with children on the grills, were heard.

In another of the materials shared by Saúl Manuel on his Facebook profile, a woman is heard saying: “They shot in Santa Cruz del Sur. Check this out. Here everyone went out to the street, what is not said! It’s good now, what the children are without eating! up to how manyYeyo, compadre?

Santa Cruz del Sur, Camagüey 🔥 Tonight!🇨🇺 Posted by Saúl Manuel on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The journalist Mario J Penton, who published a video of this demonstrationalso reported another protest in Bejucal. In this case, only the sounds of pots and screams are heard.

“In Bejucal the pots also rang tonight. As much as Castroism tries to silence the protest and scares the official media, people rebel under the cover of the dark of night“, wrote Penton.

In the last days, the Cuban regime has activated its media machinery to delegitimize the protests and criminalize their participants. From the written press to television programs with large audiences such as News These days they are dedicated to exposing alleged confessions recorded by State Security.

In the Wednesday broadcast of the Noticiero Estelar of Cuban state television, the spokesman of the regime Humberto López pointed out to the Cuban demonstrators of practicing anarchy and violence and showed the testimony of the young Mayelín Rodríguez Prado, arrested for recording the protests of last August 18 and 19 in Nuevitas, Camagüey. These types of statements, generally self-incriminating, usually reach the official press through State Security.

The presenter also resorted to the current Penal Code to threaten those who, like the Cubans in the recent protests, take to the streets to express discontent with government policies and hold authorities accountable.

Lopez also tried undermine the violence exerted by shock troops against demonstrators in Havana.

Some 60 protests have been registered in Cuba since last September 29. In Havana alone there were 48 of them, according to the independent data journalism project Inventory.

For its part, the platform Justice 11J has denounced 26 arrests for these demonstrations. The platform added on Tuesday of last week six more arrests executed since last Sunday. On Friday, he condemned that some of these people under arrest will be subjected to criminal proceedings through “direct attestation” procedures.the expedited version of the summary trial.

Despite the repression of the regime, Analysts consulted by DIARIO DE CUBA have considered that the social protests will continue to take place in the midst of a high level of rupture between the people and the Government in terms of legitimacy.

“The protests are here to stay, because if after a particularly repressive year, people do this, and not just because of the immediate, not just because they don’t have electricity, I think it is important to understand that they are here to stay. People have learned to stop being mere population and are beginning to be citizens“, considered the political scientist Armando Chaguaceda.