Downey Jr. from “walking disaster” to Iron Man myth. But that’s enough

Just go and review the nice biopic on Charlie “Charlot” Chaplin directed by Attenborough to understand how good Robert Downey Jr. iswhen he wants. And that’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Tony Stark interpreted by him, theIron Man of Marvel-Disney big movies, is one of the most beautiful, beloved and least stereotyped characters in all superhero cinematography. Downwy Jr.’s Stark is ironic, cynical, brilliant, incorrect and sufficiently maladjusted to be loved by those who want the absolute hero of good as well as by those who adore the great protagonist full of contradictions and tics. For this it is it was a real mourning for millions of fans around the world to the role of the actor. That for years was the name to avoid in Hollywod as well as in TV productions.

A walking disaster

Son of art (his father is independent director Robert Downey Jr. who appeared as an actor in cult films such as Live and die in LA And Magnolia) Robert Jr. was born in the cinema, he breathed it from an early age and made his debut in his father’s films and was then called in the cast of the famous TV show Sathurday Night Live. It went very badly in both cases: that edition of the comedy program was rejected, a collective layoff followed and he was considered the worst of all. On the father-son relationship front, things were no better: the distance and conflicts were bridged by smoking marijuana together and using other drugs. For years Robert Downey Jr. became “the one that can’t stand up”, the actor unable to be professional on set and the name to avoid. Alcohol and drugs had taken his life. Between 1996 and 2001 its collapse. As he himself said: “During the making of the TV series Ally McBeal I was so bad that he no longer had any interest in acting. ”His short and hallucinatory appearance in the film In Dreams, where he plays a serial killer who strikes in dreams, is the photograph of that horrible time. Then the rebirth.

Downey Jr: images of a rediscovered star

Become a myth, and get rid of it

Until 2003, Downey Jr.’s life was a losing battle against addictions: ldismissals, arrests, probation, rehabilitation, a continuous in and out of prison, punctuated by walking barefoot and in a daze in the open air. The provision that allowed him to be reborn as an individual and then as a professional not by chance contrasts with the typical American prison setting, hard and punished. The judge, considering him a non-violent or dangerous drug addict, decided to use the law California Proposition 36 commuting imprisonment to rehabilitation and probation for three years. Downey Jr. decided that that was his all for everything: he cleaned himself up (also helped by Mel Gibson, who also had to cancel a theatrical tour of theHamlet precisely because of him). He recovered all his talent and versatility as an actor (excellent in tough roles as well as in comic ones) and began to ring a series of successes.

To be helped even by those you have harmed

Since 2008 the world explosion first as Iron Man then as splendid and modern Sherlock Holmes. Meditation, healthy diet, kung fu training and wing chung and the love of the second wife Susan Levin they turned him into the best part of himself. But after years of Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. he said enough, goodbye armor and amazing inventions, he wants to do more. The character’s death in Avengers: Endgame it was not accidental. Inconsolable fans will find Iron Man in the stop motion TV project MODOK, where he will have the voice of Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Black Mirror).