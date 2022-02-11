downhill forecast – The Weather





Tommaso Carta February 11, 2022

Economic recovery in the EU slows more than expected. The Covid-19 pandemic, energy prices driving inflation and supply problems are holding back growth. The result is that, after the record expansion of 5.3% recorded in 2021, the European economy will grow by 4% in 2022 (the autumn forecast was 4.3%) and will fall to 2.7% in 2023 (the previous estimate was 2.3). This is what emerges from the European Commission’s winter economic forecasts. Estimates – as the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni points out – that deal with uncertainty and high risks. Italy resists. The upward estimates for 2021, go from 6.2% to 6.5%, and downward for 2022, from 4.3 to 4.1%. The growth forecast for 2023 remains unchanged, at 2.3% (returning below the EU average). In the third quarter of 2021, the EU as a whole returned to GDP levels prior to the pandemic and it is expected that all Member States will reach the target by the end of 2022. “Italy is doing it in recent weeks”, he announces Gentiloni.





Instead, inflation flies. After reaching a record rate of 4.6% in the fourth quarter of last year, the eurozone is expected to peak at 4.8% in the first quarter of 2022 and remain above 3% through the third quarter of the year. . As pressures from supply constraints and high energy prices ease, inflation is expected to drop to 2.1% in the final quarter of the year, before falling below the 2% target set. by the European Central Bank throughout 2023. Overall, euro area inflation is projected to increase from 2.6% in 2021 (2.9% in the EU) to 3.5% (3.9% in the EU) % in the EU) in 2022, before falling to 1.7% (1.9% in the EU) in 2023. In the autumn forecast, the increase for 2022 in the eurozone was estimated at 2.2%. Returning to Italy, Gentiloni considers the forecasts “reassuring”. “Despite the difficulties of the last period of 2021 and the initial one of 2022, due to both the pandemic and the cost of energy and inflation, the Commission sees a solid growth prospect, after a very positive growth for 2021 , also for 2022 and for ’23 », he explains. Obviously, “we must continue to support the economy, take into account the sensitivity of the ever-present issue of the debt for Italy and above all implement the reforms and investments envisaged by the plan financed by the EU. I believe that the Government is very busy, as the premier reiterated yesterday, and therefore, in a difficult context, I would say that for Italy the forecasts are reassuring », he points out.





At the European level, growth continues to be affected by the pandemic, with many EU countries experiencing the combined effect of increased pressure on health systems and staff shortages due to disease, precautionary quarantines or care obligations. Furthermore, it is expected that logistical and supply problems, including the shortage of semiconductors and some metallic raw materials, will continue to weigh on production, at least for the entire first half of the year. Finally, energy prices are expected to remain high for a longer period than the autumn forecast, exerting a greater braking effect on the economy and increased inflationary pressures. Employment is positive. In the last quarter of 2021, the unemployment rate fell below pre-pandemic values ​​and in December reached historic lows of 6.4% in the EU and 7% in the eurozone. However, “despite its good performance, employment growth is not keeping up with the increase in labor demand” and this shortage “is an increasingly important factor that limits production in various sectors”, underlines Gentiloni. “The Commission’s business surveys show that reported labor shortages reached all-time highs in the industry, services and construction sectors in January,” he adds.



