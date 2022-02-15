Downhill: Sofia Goggia wins silver, Nadia Delago bronze

BEIJING – Sofia Rock. Like the track where the miracle works, like the rhythm of the heart that puts us: Silver goggia in the Olympic downhill in Beijing, 23 days after the bad injury in Cortina. The outgoing champion from Bergamo closes in 1’31 ” 87, surpassing her teammate, the Val Gardena, in the lead of the provisional classification Nadia Delago, who on his Olympic debut is bronze (at + 0 ” 57) and on his first career podium, at 24. Sofia screams, bends over, sticks in her armpits, a kiss to the camera. You know, as everyone in the parterre knows, that you have accomplished a crazy feat. It is perhaps also for this reason that she makes a face of disappointment when the world champion in free, the 27-year-old Swiss Corinne Suter who descends about three minutes after her, manages to be very fast in the final section of the track and to close in front of her for 16 cents and take they.

Goggia and Delago, historic podium for Italy

A more than special day. For Sofia and for Italy: two Italians have never reached the Olympic podium of the descent, the only previous one is in the super-G with the gold of Daniela Ceccarelli and the bronze of Karen Putzer at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics. it was Sofia, as on the other hand Nadia, for various reasons it was not at all obvious. This is why the party is great and moving. The physician of Fisi, Andrea Panzeri, cries bitterly, who several times with the rest of the federal staff found himself helping Sofia in her many injuries, including the last one: “It was great, it was great, there were so many prerequisites because this path could be done and she was the first to believe it “. The technical director of the elite group, Gianluca Rulfi: “A miracle that of Sofia. And as for Nadia, she is extraordinary at making her first podium at the right time ”.

It’s a team party. The Valtellinese Elena Curtoni, 31 years old, who kicks off the dances (the start given half an hour later than expected due to high winds) of the descent with bib 1, finds herself in the lead of the ranking until Nadia arrives in front of her. She will close fifth one second from the top, on her Olympic debut which was not the easiest given that upon arrival in Beijing she was semi-isolated due to a contact with a positive at Covid: “It was not easy to get off with bib number one, I really tried putting my heart into it. I dreamed a little bit, I was there and being there still makes me proud of my Olympics after a difficult start “.

Malagò: “There are no words for Sofia”

Nadia’s older sister, the 26-year-old Nicol, is 11th and without brakes: when Nadia arrives at the finish momentarily taking the lead almost incredulous, with her hands on her goggles, Nicol runs to hug her, undoes her boots, screams with joy. She is not the only one: “A great Italy! An exceptional result that confirms the strength of our sprinters. Two medals that make history” says the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, present in the parterre. “Too bad for the gold. We had hoped for it. I am very happy for Nadia that she has earned this bronze. There are no words for Sofia’s silver: considering how she got here and how the situation was so far a few days ago, her performance is commendable. ”

On Sofia’s face, as the minutes pass, the grimace of disappointment is slowly replaced by a smile of semi-happiness: she makes the sign of victory before the ceremony, squints her eyes, maybe she’ll focus slowly on what she managed to combine. She has won 4 of the 6 cup runs this year, the two she did not win because she fell at Altenmarkt and was injured in the last one before the Games in Garmish. From that “tragic” 23 January in Cortina, as well as the following one, she set to work trying to tighten the recovery times. They weren’t there. “It is a fairy tale that I was able to believe. I had a great race, I felt I was fast, I felt the skis, in some parts I felt the wind and it upset me, in the last part I lost everything, the plans are not my strong point. But I gave everything, it was not easy to be here after the injury in Cortina. If in the days they had told me that I would have won a silver, I would have signed. I am happy and proud of myself “. There is a whole country that is, of you and all the speed sisters.