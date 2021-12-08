Downing Street Christmas party that gets Boris Johnson in trouble – The video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in trouble over a Christmas party. And for a video, which portrays the former press officer Allegra Stratton (who worked in Downing Street until April 2021) while jokingly answering a few questions about a Christmas Party. The video was released by ITV and the context is important: Stratton is rehearsing for a press conference. The questions therefore are not from journalists but from his colleagues. They ask her about the Christmas party that took place in the days preceding the recording of the movie. And she tries to deny the party first. Then he bursts out laughing and calls it a business meeting. In which, however, social distancing was not respected. Downing Street has already denied that there was this party (which dates back to 2020). But a source had confirmed to the BBC in recent days that a party was held on December 18 with several dozen people. Stratton’s mock press conference dates back to December 22nd.

At the time, the guidelines on the emergency established a ban on convivial meetings at Christmas. The day after the recording of the video just Johnson had announced the lockdown December in Great Britain. In the video, Stratton jokingly answers the questions of colleagues who pretend to be journalists. The voice of the prime minister’s special adviser is heard Ed Oldfield asking about the Friday night party in Downing Street. She first replies “I was at home” and then falls silent. At this point they ask her if the prime minister has given permission for a Christmas party and she replies “What is the answer?”. And when another participant runs to her rescue stating that it was not a party but just a little wine and cheese, she first asks if it’s ok and then replies that “this imaginary party was a non-social business meeting. spaced “.

