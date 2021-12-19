Downing Street wine lockdown, Johnson now risks – Europe

A new tile for Boris Johnson, who risks being heavier after the Christmas parvty scandal of his collaborators. A photo, released by the Guardian, portrays the British premier during the days of the lockdown in May 2020, when social gatherings were banned, sitting next to his wife in the Downing Street garden, with bottles of wine in evidence. And all around him several of his collaborators, without distancing. Even though the government had ensured that it was a “business meeting”. The rumors of a social event in Downing Street on 15 May 2020 had been denied in recent days by the premier’s spokesperson, who had explained: the staff worked in the garden in the afternoon and in the evening.

The photo published by the Guardian, however, at least raises doubts. Johnson is seated at an outdoor table with his wife Carrie and two others, with bottles of wine and cheese on display. A little further away is another table with four people, and more wine. While on the lawn, nine others are standing around a table, with alcohol, all close together. In an objectively relaxed atmosphere, and not like a business meeting. The Guardian himself, along with the Independent, had already given the news of the May 15 meeting in the garden. And according to his sources, the prime minister had spent about 15 minutes with the staff, explaining that they deserved a drink to “push back” Covid. And about twenty employees, on that occasion, would have drunk wine and spirits and ate pizza. Right after a press conference by Matt Hancock in which the then secretary of health had urged citizens to respect the rules and not to take advantage of the good weather over the weekend in May to socialize in groups The photo raised protests from the opposition. For Labor number two Angela Rayner it is a “slap in the face of the British public”, and “the prime minister constantly shows us that he has no regard for the rules he puts in place for the rest of us”. For Johnson, certainly, it was one of the worst weeks. Because in the space of a few days he had to collect the loss of a historic stronghold of the conservatives after a humiliating electoral defeat in a by-election and above all an internal branch of the Conservative party with a hundred deputies who voted against Plan B launched by government to deal with the health crisis.

As if that weren’t enough, his minister and chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, resigned because he was “disappointed” by Downing Street’s Covid policies. Leaving the government in chaos on the eve of new complex negotiations with Brussels on the protocol for Northern Ireland. Loyal to Johnson – who once called him “the greatest Frost since 1709” making a pun with his surname, which means ‘frost’, and the coldest winter in the history of Europe – the now ex Brexit negotiator leaves a heavy void. In a letter to the prime minister, he spoke of “concern for the direction” taken by the government and disappointment for the “coercive policies” implemented by Downing Street, in particular in terms of restrictions against Covid, climate and taxes. “The country must learn to live with Covid”, the position of Lord Frost, convinced of the need for “leaner” policies. Bojo acknowledged his resignation saying he was “very sorry”, while Foreign Minister Liz Truss took over responsibility for the Brexit dossier. A week to forget for the premier.