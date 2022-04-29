Download Just Die Already and Paradigm for free from the Epic Games Store
It’s Thursday already, and that translates to free games on the Epic Games Store, playing today’s double free game: Just Die Already Y paradigm. You can download them from the following linkand if you want to know a little more about each game, you can do it after the jump.
Just Die Already is a chaotic old man open-world game developed by the creators of Goat Simulator.
You are a retiree from a near future where people no longer have children. There is no longer anyone who pays pensions because those ungrateful millennials prefer to get addicted to video games instead of working. Since there is no one to cover your living costs, you, and the rest of the retirees in this world, have no choice but to survive on your own.
Will you be able to survive in a world that only wants to see you raising daisies?
To add insult to injury, you’ve just been kicked out of nursing home, so your only option is to accept dangerous challenges and explore the world in search of retirement tickets so you can return to the wonderful world of nursing homes and nursing homes.
Minimum requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- SW: Windows 8
- Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 2.90 GHz or AMD-FX-6300
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R7 260X
- DirectX: version 11
Recommended Requirements:
- SW: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5 9400F @2.90 GHz or AMD-FX-6300
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R9 270X
Paradigm is a surreal adventure game set in the strange, post-apocalyptic Eastern European country of Krusz.
Play as a handsome mutant, Paradigm, whose past comes back to haunt him in the form of a genetically engineered candy-pumping sloth.
Paradigm’s unfortunate life begins at DUPA genetics, a company that sells child prodigies to the rich and powerful who don’t want to leave their inheritance to their poor excuse of biological children.
Something went wrong during Paradigm’s growth process and he became horribly mutated. To save his reputation, DUPA abandoned the hideous infant in a nearby post-Soviet abandoned town, forcing him to fend for himself.
Minimum requirements:
- SW: Windows Vista / Windows 7
- Processor: Dual core @ 2.00 GHz
- Memory: 2GB RAM
- Graphics: Compatible with API OpenGL 2.0 and with 512 MB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 5 GB of available space