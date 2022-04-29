Download Just Die Already and Paradigm for free from the Epic Games Store

It’s Thursday already, and that translates to free games on the Epic Games Store, playing today’s double free game: Just Die Already Y paradigm. You can download them from the following linkand if you want to know a little more about each game, you can do it after the jump.

Just Die Already is a chaotic old man open-world game developed by the creators of Goat Simulator.

You are a retiree from a near future where people no longer have children. There is no longer anyone who pays pensions because those ungrateful millennials prefer to get addicted to video games instead of working. Since there is no one to cover your living costs, you, and the rest of the retirees in this world, have no choice but to survive on your own.

Will you be able to survive in a world that only wants to see you raising daisies?

To add insult to injury, you’ve just been kicked out of nursing home, so your only option is to accept dangerous challenges and explore the world in search of retirement tickets so you can return to the wonderful world of nursing homes and nursing homes.