Download now three great games for free from the Epic Games Store

It’s already Thursday and before we get into the long-awaited weekend, it’s time to review the free games that we can get today thanks to the Epic Games Store. Another week we speak in the plural, since they will be three the games that we can download now for a limited time

Today’s three free games will be available from 17:00 (local time) until next Thursday may 19 at the same time. We also take this opportunity to remind you that you can download a new game for free thanks to Steam, this game will be free temporarily, so don’t hesitate a second to get hold of it.

Download three free games from the Epic Games Store

Jotun is a hand-drawn action-exploration game set in Norse mythology. In Jotun you will play as Thora, a Viking warrior who died a dishonorable death and therefore must prove her worth to the gods of Valhalla. She impresses the gods!

In Prey, you’ll wake up aboard Talos I, a space station in orbit around the Moon in the year 2032. You’re the key subject of an experiment that hopes to change humanity forever… but things have gone horribly wrong.

