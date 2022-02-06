download problems on the PlayStation Store – Nerd4.life

There are download problems for It was from PlayStation Store. The news was given by the developers themselves, who wanted to apologize to anyone who booked the game for being able to access it in advance. However, do not worry, because they are already working to resolve the situation.

“We know there are issues preventing Sifu from downloading early access to PlayStation Store and we are very sorry for the inconvenience. We are checking with PlayStation to fix them as soon as possible and will be bringing you new updates soon.“

Unfortunately these are problems that can happen, especially for the highly anticipated title, coming from teams that are not very large. After all, we imagine that the release of Sifu’s reviews have increased the expectation and the desire to play with it. Even ours spoke really well:

Sifu has seriously impressed us. It is a mechanically granite title, supported by a design worthy of absolute development veterans, which is not afraid of being brutally demanding and manages to surprise even from an artistic point of view. It is not particularly long-lived (especially if you are a very high level player), but it is a brilliant title to say the least, highly recommended for lovers of action and unforgiving challenges. If this is only the second work of Sloclaps and they have already grown to that point, we dare not imagine what they can do with the next game.