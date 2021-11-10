download size on Xbox Series X | S and One, are considerable – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring reveals another feature with the download size on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, still approximate but still rather indicative of the weight of the game at least on Microsoft consoles, which seems to be remarkable compared to the previously seen standards for From Software games.

According to reports from the Xbox Store, which already has an official page dedicated to the game at this address, the dimensions required for download and installation of Elden Ring on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One are 50 GB on SSD and hard drive.

While they are pretty much in line when it comes to games from the last two generations, that’s a pretty large amount when compared to From Software’s previous games.

Other games by the same development team have in fact stood out for being decidedly reduced in size, such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice which was only 13 GB at launch as a download and installation. The fact that it is, as far as the new game is concerned, a open world probably much larger than the previous ones, it has certainly influenced the amount of assets and content to be managed within the files, which could have led to a significant increase in its size.

For the time being, we’ve seen features like resolution, fps, and ray tracing for Elden Ring on PC and consoles, plus it will have 4K and 60 FPS modes to select from, as it often does. Recall that the release date is set for February 25 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.