download size revealed from the eShop – Nerd4.life

The eShop has unveiled the download size from Kirby and the Lost Land, the new and colorful adventure of the pink ball exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

The latest update of the Switch digital store, reveals that Kirby and the Lost Land will require 5.8 GB of space in your console’s storage system. This is the largest Kirby ever, at least in terms of size.

As Nintendo Life reports, Kirby Star Allies weighs around 4GB in comparison, while Super Kirby Clash and Kirby Fighters 2 hover around 1.1GB. So let’s talk about dimensions in line with the 5.6 GB of Super Mario Odyssey.

Kirby and the Lost Land, a promotional image

In Kirby and the Lost Land, the famous pink ball sets off on a journey in the company of Elfilin in 3D worlds to be explored.

“In an overwhelming adventure, players can use a variety of Kirby’s abilities to battle enemies and navigate vibrant 3D worlds. A place awaits them where nature and civilization of the past have merged to form a series of areas. full of platforming challenges. When setting out to free the captive Waddle Dee, it can be useful to explore every corner to save as many as possible along the way. “

“In addition to Kirby’s iconic copy abilities, there will be a few new additions to his repertoire: the Drill and Scout copy abilities. see distant enemies, “reads the official description.

Kirby and the Lost Land will also have one as well co-op mode which allows a second player to join our journey as Assistant Waddel Dee. This chapter also introduces the City of Waddle Dee, which is the central hub of the adventure. The city will grow more and more based on the number of Waddle Dee saved, and over time several shops will open and players will be able to enjoy some of the citizens’ favorite games.

Kirby and the Lost Land will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch starting in March 25 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo recently released a new official trailer.