Download the Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactis from Epic Games

It’s already Thursday, and that means new free games on the Epic Games Store, playing this week. Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice. Both games are strategy, but have nothing to do. The first is a space simulator, where you will be an Elon Musk, in a poor version, having to progress to launch your rockets into space. The other game we would summarize in a mythical Commandosbut with samurai.

You can download both games from the Epic Games Store. After the jump, we leave you a brief description of both games and the requirements, although we already anticipate that they are very affordable, so they are very good options for entertainment.

Information about the Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics

In Kerbal Space Program, he runs the space program for an alien race known as the Kerbals. He uses a wide variety of parts to build fully functional spaceships that will (or will not) fly based on the laws of aerodynamics and orbital physics. Send your Kerbal crew into orbit (and keep them alive) to explore the satellites and planets of the Kerbol solar system. Build bases and space stations to extend the reach of your expedition. Kerbal Space Program includes three game modes. In science modeconduct space experiments to discover new technology and expand the knowledge of the Kerbal. in career modecontrol all aspects of the space program, such as construction, strategy, financing, upgrades and more. You also have a Sandbox mode You can create any spaceship you want, with all the parts and technology in the game.

Minimum requirements:

YOU: Windows 7 SP1+ Processor: Inteo 2.0GHz Core 2 Duo Memory: 4GB RAM Graphics: DirectX 10 compatible with 512MB VRAM Storage: 3 GB of available space



Return to the beautiful world of Edo period Japan Set in early Edo period Japan, Aiko’s Choice is a stealth strategy game that takes place within the Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun storyline. The expansion focuses on one of the protagonists of the main game: the skilled kunoichi Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a geisha. Although Aiko was sure she had left her old life behind, her former sensei, the cunning spy Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Along with her deadly companions, she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past… Play as a team of five different assassins As in the main game, you control five skilled assassins (including Aiko) hiding in the shadows from dozens of enemies. Aiko’s companions are just as deadly as she is: Hayato is an agile ninja who cuts his way quietly with his sword and shuriken. Mugen, a powerful samurai who prefers a more direct approach and can take down multiple enemies at once. Yuki is a young thief who sets traps and lures enemies to a terrible end. Instead, the cunning marksman Takuma relies on his sniper rifle and distracts enemies with his trusty pet Kuma.

Requirements

Minima: SW: Windows Vista 64-bit Processor: 2.5 GHz Intel Core i3 or 2.5 GHz 4-core AMD Memory: 4GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT640 or AMD Radeon HD 7750 DirectX: version 10 Storage: 4.5 GB of available space Sound card: DirectX 9.0c Compatible Sound Card with Latest Drivers

