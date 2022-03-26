Download the spectacular background of the Apple Studio Display

Apple’s new Studio Display comes with a spectacular wallpaper that you have to download.

New Apple devices always arrive with new wallpapers, and Mac Studio and Studio Display include a new background that looks great. We have already seen the new wallpapers of the new iPhone SE, the green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPad Air 5.

How to download these wallpaper on your devices

To fully enjoy this wallpaper we are going to show you how to download it to the highest possible quality. To do so, you simply have to follow these steps:

Open this article in Safari or another browser, do not use Facebook or Twitter.

Click on the button of your device that appears below the wallpaper.

Long press on your iPhone screen and tap on “Add to Photos”

Now you just have to go to Settings > Wallpaper > Select new background on your iPhone or iPad and choose the wallpaper you have downloaded to put it on the lock screen or home screen.

The Apple Studio Display wallpaper

