Download this game for free for a limited time on GOG

Not only the Epic Games Store or Steam gives away games for its users, but also the platform of CD Projekt Red, GOG, offers us many free games weeks. This time the game that we bring you is quite interesting and we can download it completely free only by being registered on the platform, registration is also free.

to download free Iris and the Giant complete you will not have to do too many things, just enter the following link and choose the game to via top banner, be registered on the page and put it to download. You just have to follow these steps and then what they ask you on the GOG page to be able to download this great game for free for a limited time, specifically it will be available until April 17th.

Free game on GOG