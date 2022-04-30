Download this new game from Steam for free for a limited time
We want to close Friday by sharing with you an interesting promotion that, as always, will allow us to get hold of a totally free Steam game. This promotion is already available for free and for a limited time. You just have to follow the link and add it to your library and the title will be yours forever. The promotion ends next May 2 at 7:00 p.m. (local time) so don’t miss the opportunity.
We take this opportunity to remind you that you still have last week’s free games available on the Epic Games Store, these games are just a few hours away from the end of their promotion, so we invite you not to miss the opportunity and add them to your library right now through the following link.
Free game on Steam for a limited time
Mido y Di was a short animation project that we wrote almost 15 years ago, but we couldn’t finish it. This game is based on that project, although the story is not very relevant to the game. It’s a frantic third person zombie shooter action game. You play simple, yet eye-catching levels where you try to shoot zombie aliens before they catch you.
The zombie aliens arrive in waves, much like a tower defense game, but this is a third-person take on that mechanic. You have three weapons and it is very fun to use them. By combining a firearm and ice, you can even get zombie coins. With those coins, you can upgrade your weapons.