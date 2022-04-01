Download this Steam game for free for a limited time

We start the weekend and from Steam we have the opportunity to get a new game totally free. We remind you that we still have two free games available thanks to the Epic Games Store and now for a limited time we can get this new gift thanks to the Valve platform, Steam.

From this moment and for a limited time you can add to your library of Steam totally free the great, Knightfall: A Daring Journey. At the moment you can download it or if you want to add it directly to your library and later download it. The game will be available for free for a limited timeso you should download it right now, The promotion ends on April 2 at 17:00. The price of this game is normally €4.99 and now you get it for zero euros for a limited time.

New free game on Steam for a limited time