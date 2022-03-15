Download TikTok for free in 2022

Learn how to download TikTok for free and always enjoy the latest available version of the application.

TikTok It is the fashionable social network in the whole world. The platform formerly known as musical.ly has become one of the greatest successes of recent years, leading all the rankings popular throughout most countries on the planet. If you have not yet joined the fever of this platform, today we are going to explain how you can download TikTok on your mobile or tablet, and how you can have the application always updated to the latest version.

You should know that today TikTok is a free app, which can be downloaded without having to pay a single euro. Therefore, it is better that you do not trust those web pages or apps that offer you “premium” versions of TikTok. Most likely it is a scam.

If what you want is download TikTok on your mobile, without further ado, the only thing you need to know is to access the page of the app in Play Store from the link that we leave you under these lines:

How to Download TikTok for Free on Android in 2022

Like the vast majority of popular social networks, TikTok has an official version of its Android app. At the time of publishing this article, the application accumulates more than 1,000 million downloadsand it is one of the most downloaded apps of its category in the store.

Download TikTok from the Google Play Store

To download TikTok on your Android phone or tabletyou just need find the app in play store and touch the “Install” button.

In some mobiles, such as Xiaomi, POCO or Redmi, the TikTok app usually comes already installedand therefore you can safely skip this step.

As soon as the download process has finished, you will be able to use TikTok accessing the application from the icon located in the application drawer or on the home screen.

How to test the latest TikTok news with TikTok Beta

Many apps offer “beta programs”which allow test the latest app news before they reach the rest of the public. This version is usually less stable and may have some bugs or malfunctions, but in return it gives us the possibility of experiment with features not available to anyone else.

it’s possible join the TikTok beta program through the TikTok app page on Google Play, scrolling down until you find the section titled “Join the beta program”. There, you will only have to tap on the “Join” text and wait for a new version of the app to appear.

At the time of publishing this article, the TikTok for Android beta program is full, and is not admitting new entrants.

How to update TikTok on Android

Every little time, ByteDance –company in charge of developing TikTok– releases new versions of the application that introduce new features, enhancements, or bug fixes.

It is important keep the app updated to the latest version to be able to enjoy the latest developments, or to prevent performance problems from appearing. For check if there is a new version of TikTok and update the appyou just have to follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store app on your Android phone or tablet. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen. Tap on “Manage apps and device”. Now, tap on “Available Updates”. If there is a new version of TikTok, you will see the app icon next to its name, and a button with the text “Update”. Tap on that button.

The download process will begin, and once the new version is installed, you can start enjoying the latest TikTok news.

How to Download TikTok for Free on iPhone, iPad, and Windows

In addition to Android, TikTok also offers versions of its app for all other major platforms, both desktop and mobile.

it’s possible download TikTok on iPhone and iPad through the Apple App Store. The app is free and has a version adapted to Apple tablets.

In addition, there is the option of download TikTok on Windows PCs and tabletssince there is an official application client compatible with versions starting with Windows 10. It can be obtained through the Microsoft Store.

How to use TikTok without downloading the app

what if you want use TikTok on your PC? What if what you want is to check the videos on the platform without having to install the app? Not many people are aware that it is possible to use TikTok online without having to download the application on our mobiles.

In addition, there is also the possibility of using TikTok without having an account created on the social network. In both cases, the steps to follow are the same:

Open the browser app on your mobile. Head over to the TikTok website. Scroll to the bottom to see the various videos uploaded by users. To access the profile of a specific user, tap on their image or name. You will be able to see the videos published by that account.

This method, yes, has some limitations. You won’t be able to leave comments or like posts. Also, not having the application downloaded, you will not receive notifications from TikTok on your mobile.

However, it can be a useful and effective way of explore part of the content of the social networkbefore deciding if it is worth it, or not, download TikTok on your device.

How to download videos from TikTok

In the same way that it happens with other social networks such as Instagram, TikTok does not allow downloading videos from the social network uploaded by other people, to the internal storage of our device to be able to see them later without the need for an Internet connection. Yes you can, instead download our own videos.

However, there are ways to bypass this restriction. We have already explained the methods that exist to download videos from TikTok. The most effective way to do this is through an application like Video Downloader for TikTok, totally free.

