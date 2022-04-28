Download today two great new games totally free

Finally Thursday and before starting fully with the expected weekend, it is time to review the free games that we can get today thanks to the Epic Games Store. Another week we speak in the plural, since there will be two games that we can download this afternoon at no cost from the Epic store. It’s been weeks since the guys at Epic have changed this habit, before it was at least one free game weekly, now we’re two free games week after week, let’s hope it lasts and consolidates for our benefit.

Today’s two free games will be available from 17:00 (local time) until next Thursday May 5 at the same time. We also remind you that until this time comes, you still have time to download the two new free games from last week, you can do it now through the following link.

Two great new games for free today on the Epic Games Store

Just Die Already is a chaotic sandbox of old people created by the designers of Goat Simulator. You’re older and you’re in a bad mood, and on top of that you just got kicked out of the residence. How will you survive a world that just wants you to die once and for all?