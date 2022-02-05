‘Downloaded’ de Ligt, the tack makes Juventus smile

Juventus find themselves dealing with doubts about de Ligt’s future: Dutch ‘dumped’, the tack can make the bianconeri smile

Protagonist in January with the shots Vlahovic And Zakariathe Juventus he wants to take the stage even in the summer.

The bianconeri plan the future thinking about building a squad capable of returning to winning in Italy: Cherubs is at the window for Zaniolo whose entourage, as told by Calciomercato.it, will meet Roma by the end of the month to try to negotiate the renewal. The Giallorossi 22 is not the only blow they are working on in Turin, with the Juventus managers who must also deal with the situation that concerns de Ligt. As for the Dutch defender, a farewell at the end of the season is far from out of the question.

After all, in recent months his agent, Mino Raiola, spoke of the need for the former Ajax to take a further step. Faced with an important offer, the company could also give away the 22-year-old and reinvest the money collected. After all, there is no shortage of suitors for de Ligt, with the Chelsea in the front row considering the many defenders on the deadline (Christensen e Rudiger).

Juventus transfer market, Chelsea tip Araujo: de Ligt dropped out?

The ‘Blues’, however, according to reports from ‘elnacional.cat’, would be targeting another defender. This is Ronald Araujo22, Uruguayan defender under al Barcelona. There is a contract with the Blaugrana until 2023 and the negotiations for the renewal have so far not brought any results. Indeed, the Catalan club’s proposal was returned to the sender by the player.

Today there was also talk of a meeting of his entourage with Guardiola, but according to the Catalan portal it is the Chelsea the club in pole position. A possible lunge for Araujo could lead the Blues to give up the track de Ligt. However, the situation is still in progress given that the Uruguayan in the Premier League has several suitors, including the Liverpool from Klopp. Without forgetting that the 22-year-old also likes Juventus itself and the renewal with Barcelona is anything but a hypothesis to be discarded.