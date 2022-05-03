DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (Downton Abbey: A New Era)

UK 2022 125 minutes

Direction simon curtis Film script Julian Fellowes Photography Andrew Dunn Music John Lunn interpreters Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Tuppence Middleton, Hugh Dancy, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Dominic West, Robert James-Collier, Laura Haddock, Allen Leech, Imelda Staunton, Joanne Froggatt, Samantha Bond, Laura Carmichael, Raquel Cassidy, Sophie McShera, Penelope Wilton, Phyllis Logan, Jim Carter, Lesley Nicol, Brendan Coyle, Jonathan Coy, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Sue Johnston, Harry Hadden-Patton, Nathalie Baye, Jonathan Zaccaï, Fifi Hart, Charlie Watson

Reviewing what we have already said about the previous cinematographic installment of this iconic television series, and the first to be adapted to the large format, we verify that the impressions that this sumptuous adaptation caused us are the same ones that this continuation has caused us with what seems to be intended end the saga that skilfully and masterfully combines titles as emblematic as Up and down, Return to Brideshead Y Gosford Park. But here the number of characters summoned is a record, also dedicating practically to all of them a considerable space, more generous or smaller. The stage also opens up to the always beautiful and luminous Côte d’Azur, and in the plot the occasional royal visit to the Grantham mansion is replaced by the most attractive of a silent film troupe, led by a romantic director, who stars alongside to the new hierarch of the house a love story presided over by respect and delicacy, like the whole group. A Clark Gable-style heartthrob, to whom the ingenious and cinephile script settles some significant scores, and a starlette practically taken from the character of Jean Hagen in Singing under the rain, are other stimulating additions to a cast of authentic luxury and greater enjoyment, in which Nathalie Baye also stands out as perhaps the most unsympathetic character in a show in which everything is touched by British elegance and exquisiteness, and which The integration of the United Kingdom in this Europe that without them has been somewhat dismembered makes us very strange. There are also nods to Bernard Shaw and his Pygmalion later immortalized in my fair lady, while the extraordinary work of the protagonists, the innocence with which their characters and situations are portrayed, so typical of a time that marked the beginning of the gradual loss of ingenuity in the world until reaching our days, and that intelligent humor so British taste, and that once again gives the best phrases to the priceless Maggie Smith, including her farewell to an authentic book, make this film, luxurious, sentimental and luminous, a true enjoyment for all the senses. Today that it is so difficult to see classic cinema, this is an excellent opportunity to rediscover a style that seemed lost, and it shows even in its elaborate and classic soundtrack, in which the numbers reeled off at one of those parties like great gatsby that we missed so much. The operation of marrying aristocracy and movie stars, with an ingenious nod to the passage from silent to sound cinema and the magic of the seventh art to turn aristocrats into commoners and vice versa, could be cloying or out of fashion, however it is splendid, stimulating and so attractive for those who have always been attracted by couché paper. But not only to them and to them this film is directed again written by the creator of the series and now directed by the craftsman Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn, Lady in Gold, Goodbye, Christopher Robin), but above all to people in love, be it with another person, with the cinema or with life itself.