Dozens negotiate not to be included in the Medusa case

Dozens of people involved in the jellyfish case They have entered into agreements with the public ministry to avoid being sent to prison, according to what was known yesterday from sources in the national legal community.

Those same sources have confirmed that the Public Ministry has an “unprecedented” number of agreements, which includes criteria of opportunity, effective collaboration and return of money for some cases, penalty and return of money for the benefit of the State, for another.

In the hearing of Medusa it was commented yesterday that there were agreements that have not yet been reported, and other cases that the Public Ministry has not accepted because he understands that “some imputed they want ridiculous penalties given the seriousness of the facts, or because they have questionable behavior.” In addition, it was reported that some of those involved would be interested in negotiating with the prosecutors, to return goods and money, so that they are excluded from the criminal process, including serving as informers against former prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez, and his close collaborators. .

Others ready to agree

“These people are collaborating with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, through an agreement, and others are interested in collaborating, through voluntary returns, in addition to the seizure of goods and cash,” the source told Listin Diario.

Those who were not formally accused appear in the accusation as people who reached agreements with the persecuting body of the State, the case receiving more collaboration and informers than all the other investigations of alleged acts of corruption combined.

Cano Sacco in line

One of those who benefited from the denunciations in this case was Rafael Stefano Cano Sacco, right-hand man of the former prosecutor and chief of staff of the Attorney General’s Office, who is currently in Spain after leaving the country at the beginning of the investigations. He has provided information and documents to prove the accusation, in exchange for not being charged.

Likewise, the engineer Antón Casasnovas Nolasco and Enrique Bonetti are also among those witnesses who collaborated and were left out of the list of accused.

In total, the file deposited by Pepca has 12,274 pages, more than 3,500 pieces of evidence and more than 400 witnesses to support their case.

“We do not negotiate with terrorists”

At the hearing of preliminary judgment In the Medusa case, the deputy prosecutor, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, warned that the public ministry “does not receive procedural extortions and that does not negotiate with terroristsas a principle says.

He argued that if someone believes that an agreement is reached with the Public Ministry using unfair practices, they do not know. “We do not receive procedural extortions. We do not negotiate with terrorists, as a principle says”.

He stated that each disloyal action places a person a thousand kilometers away from sitting down at a table to negotiate with the Public Ministry.

Foundation and complaint

On its side, the Alfredo Nobel Foundation, became a civil actor in the process followed by the defendants in the Medusa case, an action that was also accepted as a plaintiff in the Antipulpo case, whose main implicated is Alexis Medina Sánchez, brother of the former president. Daniel Medina.

Lawyer Julio Cabrera Brito, who gave qualities as representative of the foundation, seeks to enter the process as a plaintiff and thus be materially compensated for the damage derived from the facts that are attributed to the defendants.

On this, the defendants’ defenses indicated that they were not notified of the complaint filed by the entity, so they are not aware of what they are asking for.

Media and lawyers

On their side, the lawyers of the defendant Ramón Lucrecio Burgos Acosta criticized that the media know the accusatory piece better than the defense. He said that regardless of the fact that there are documents on electronic devices that are held by the media, this is not the case with lawyers.

A large room.

With this stage, the trial of the evidence begins, in which it will be determined if the accusation has sufficient merit to send the defendants to a substantive trial or, otherwise, an order of no place would be issued.

The courtroom where the jellyfish case It is spacious and well lit.

Other facilities

It has two rows of comfortable padded seats, to accommodate 272 people. The central, side and rear aisles are so wide that they would allow the placement of more seats, if necessary.

It is the largest room in the old Palace of Justice of the Center for Heroes, built in 1947. The Augusta Room of the Supreme Court of Justice used to be there. It has the capacity to accommodate 272 people.